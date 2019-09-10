Israeli Spyware Firm Adopts 'Human Rights Policy'

Khashoggi Friend Says Israeli Spyware Played Role in His Killing

An Israeli software company calls the allegation that its spyware played a part in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi "unfounded."

A fellow Saudi dissident and Khashoggi friend living in exile in Canada — Omar Abdelaziz — is suing NSO Group, alleging the Saudi government used NSO's Pegasus spyware to track his and Khashoggi's movements and communications.

The two dissidents had been working on a pro-opposition project targeting the Saudi government and calling for democracy in the kingdom.

Abdulaziz says Saudi authorities used Pegasus to track their communications and believes it