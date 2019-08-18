Europe

Italy's Salvini Tells Ship with 107 Migrants to Go to Spain

By Associated Press
August 18, 2019 08:42 AM
Migrants are evacuated by Italian Coast guards from the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat at the coasts of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Aug. 17, 2019.
Migrants are evacuated by Italian Coast guards from the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat at the coasts of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Aug. 17, 2019.

ROME - Seeking to end a humanitarian crisis, Spain says a Spanish rescue boat with 107 migrants in the southern Mediterranean can sail to Spain and disembark its passengers in Algeciras.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Sunday told the Open Arms ship to leave Italian waters and go to Spain. Salvini contends that Open Arms is anchored off the southern island of Lampedusa "just to provoke me and Italy."

The boat's crew says conditions on the ship are "miserable" 17 days since it rescued people off Libya. Six EU countries say they'll take the migrants in, but Salvini hasn't let the ship dock.

The Open Arms didn't immediately say if would go to Spain, several days' sailing away. The group says Salvini is using the 107 migrants for "xenophobic and racist propaganda."

 

Related Stories

boat as it arrives near Lampedusa coast in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug.15, 2019.
Europe
Italy's Salvini Agrees to Disembark Minors on Migrant Ship
Premier Giuseppe Conte had written a second letter to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanding that minors be allowed off the boat
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 17, 2019
The Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3 ship docks at the Lampedusa harbor, Italy, early Saturday, June 29, 2019. Forty migrants have disembarked on a tiny Italian island after the captain of the German aid ship which rescued them docked without permission…
Europe
UNHCR Denounces Fines on Migrant Rescue Ships Entering Italy
Italy plans a law to impose a $1.1 million fine on rescue ships entering Italy’s waters and to impound those vessels
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
August 07, 2019
Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old Sea-Watch 3 captain, disembarks from a Finance police boat and is escorted to a car, in Porto Empedocle, Italy, July 1, 2019.
Europe
Italy Court Lifts House Arrest on German Captain, Says She Was Protecting Life
Jdge rules that captain of charity ship had not broken the law by crashing through a naval blockade, saying that by bringing rescued migrants to port she was carrying out her duty to protect life
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 02, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press