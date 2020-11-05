Europe

Kosovo President Indicted on War Crimes Charges

By VOA News
November 05, 2020 07:38 AM
FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament's vote on whether to…
FILE - Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces, in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 13, 2018.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has confirmed that he has been indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
 
Thaci told a news conference on Thursday that, because of the indictment, he was following through on a pledge to resign from his position.
 
Thaci was a commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK), an ethnic Albanian guerrilla group that fought against Belgrade's security forces in the 1998-99 war.
 
A Specialist Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) has accused Thaci and other suspects of being "criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders," as well as the "enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture."
 
The alleged crimes involved "hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents," according to the SPO.
 
Thaci has denied involvement in any war crimes.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament's vote on whether to…
Europe
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci Indicted on War Crimes Charges
Nine others also indicted by special prosecutor investigating Kosovo’s war for independence
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 03:15 PM
Soldiers of the European Union Rule-of-Law (EULEX) in Kosovo carry out special operations at the house of the former Parliament speaker of Kosovo and former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) spokesman Jakup Krasniqi in Pristina, Nov. 4, 2020.
Europe
Kosovo Former Separatist Commander Taken to War Crimes Court 
Jakup Krasniqi is the second former fighter of the Kosovo Liberation Army, which fought for Kosovo's independence from Serbia, to be taken to The Hague Kosovo Specialist Chambers court after Salih Mustafa in September
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 05:08 PM
FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament's vote on whether to…
Europe
War Crimes Prosecutors to Interview Kosovo President 
Hashim Thaci, indicted last month for alleged war crimes committed during the Kosovo war for independence from Serbia, will go to the Hague next week    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:05 PM
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Wednesday, May 6, 2020…
Europe
Albania PM Calls Kosovo Leader's Indictment 'Shameful Stain'
The indictment was made public last week, but a pretrial judge at The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers has yet to make a decision on whether to proceed with the case
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 12:37 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Kosovo President Indicted on War Crimes Charges

FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament's vote on whether to…
Extremism Watch

Albanian IS Repatriation From Syria Will Be Long Journey, Experts Say

A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Europe

Kosovo Former Separatist Commander Taken to War Crimes Court 

Soldiers of the European Union Rule-of-Law (EULEX) in Kosovo carry out special operations at the house of the former Parliament speaker of Kosovo and former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) spokesman Jakup Krasniqi in Pristina, Nov. 4, 2020.
Europe

Turkey Fines Social Media Platforms for Flouting New Law

Thousands of Turks march to protest against the Internet bans and filtering regulations that will go in effect in August, in…
Arts & Culture

With Performers Infected, La Scala Season Premiere Canceled 

FILE - A military vehicle drives past La Scala opera theater in Milan, northern Italy, Oct. 25, 2020.