Kremlin Critic Navalny Arrives in Moscow 

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny landed in Moscow Sunday, traveling from Germany back to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned last August.

Russian authorities have said that Navalny traveled in violation of his parole and that the country’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) would seek his arrest.

Navalny’s plane, operated by Russian airline Pobeda which is owned by state-controlled Aeroflot, was due to land in Vnukovo Airport, but instead landed at Sheremetyevo. Both airports are in Moscow.

Navalny supporters had planned to meet him at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. About 2,000 people used a Facebook page to say they plan to be there.

The Moscow Prosecutor-General’s Office said the event is illegal because it is not sanctioned by the authorities.

Citing COVID-19 restrictions, the airport has said it will not allow media inside.

Last month, Russia’s prison service ordered Navalny to attend a parole hearing or risk jail for failing to return before the terms of his suspended sentence expired.

According to court documents, he could face a jail sentence of as much as 3 1/2 years.

“The question ‘to return or not’ never stood before me as I didn’t leave on my own. I ended up in Germany in an intensive care box. On January 17, Sunday, I will return home on a Pobeda flight," he said in a tweet on January 13, referring to a Russian airline whose name means Victory.

Coma

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and was treated and placed in an induced coma in a Siberian hospital before being transferred to a medical facility in Germany.

Lab tests in three European countries, confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok class. The findings led the European Union to imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute.

Russian authorities have claimed that no trace of poison was found in Navalny's body before he was airlifted to Germany, and have refused to open a criminal investigation into the incident.

On the eve of his return, Navalny thanked the German people in a Facebook post and said they don’t fit the stereotype that they are unfriendly and only want to give and follow orders.

“The five months I've been here, I've been amazed how much the Germans don't match the stereotypical idea of them,” Navalny wrote. “These are really the sweetest people with a great sense of humor, always trying to help.”

"Thank you friends!" he wrote in German.

RFE/RL and Charles Maynes contributed to this report.