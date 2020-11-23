Europe

Lockerbie Bomber Appeal Set to Begin at Scotland's High Court

By Reuters
November 23, 2020 11:24 PM
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland where it lay after a bomb aboard exploded on Dec. 21, 1988.
FILE - A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland where it lay after a bomb aboard exploded on Dec. 21, 1988.

LONDON - Scotland's High Court will begin hearing an appeal Tuesday of the conviction of a Libyan man found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing, the deadliest militant attack in British history. 

Pam Am Flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York, an attack that killed 270 people, mostly Americans on their way home for Christmas. 

In 2001, Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 residents of Lockerbie who were killed in the attack. He is the only person to be convicted in the bombing.

Megrahi, who denied involvement, died in Libya in 2012 after being released three years earlier by Scotland's government on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.  

Libyan Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, who was found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing but released from his Scottish prison on compassionate grounds, is seen below a portrait of Libyan Leader Moammar Gadhafi, September 9, 2009 (file photo)
FILE - Libyan Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, who was found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing but released from his Scottish prison on compassionate grounds, is seen below a portrait of Libyan Leader Moammar Gadhafi, Sept. 9, 2009.

In March, an independent Scottish review body ruled his family could launch an appeal after concluding there might have been a miscarriage of justice. 

"Overturning of the verdict for the Megrahi family and many of the families of British victims also supporting the appeal, would vindicate their belief that the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom stand accused of having lived a monumental lie for 31 years," the family's lawyer Aamer Anwar said in a statement. 

Five judges will hear the appeal, including the head of Scotland's judiciary, Lord Justice General Colin Sutherland. 

Megrahi first appealed in 2002 but this was refused by Scotland's High Court. A second appeal was abandoned in 2009 just before his return to Libya. 

In 2003, then-Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi accepted his country's responsibility for the bombing and paid compensation to the victims' families but did not admit personally ordering the attack. However, Megrahi's family and some relatives of the Scottish victims have always doubted his guilt.  
 

Related Stories

Floral tributes left at the Memorial Garden in Dryfesdale Cemetery, are seen on the morning of the 30th anniversary of the…
Europe
Scottish Court to Hear Posthumous Appeal of Libyan Lockerbie Bomber
Pam Am flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York killing 270 people, mostly Americans on their way home for Christmas
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:06 AM
FILE - Lockerbie airline bomber Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, left, who was released from prison on compassionate grounds because he was terminally ill, boards an airplane accompanied by Libyan officials at Glasgow airport, Glasgow, Scotland, Aug. 20, 200
Europe
Scottish Appeals Board to Review Lockerbie Bomb Conviction
Scotland's criminal appeals body said Thursday that it will review the case of a Libyan man convicted of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, as his family tries posthumously to clear his name. The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said it has decided "that it is in the interests of justice" to review the conviction of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi over the bombing, which killed 270 people. Al-Megrahi was convicted in 2001 of blowing up Pan Am Flight 103…
Wreaths are laid at a memorial event on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103, in the Dryfesdale Cemetery, in Lockerbie, Scotland Dec. 21, 2013.
Europe
Scotland Identifies 2 More Libyan Lockerbie Suspects
Scottish prosecutors have identified two more Libyan suspects in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, which killed 270 people. Scotland's Crown Office said Thursday chief prosecutor Frank Mulholland and U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch agree that the two Libyans can be questioned under Scottish and U.S. laws as part of the ongoing investigation. The Scottish government did not name the suspects. But newspapers identify them as former…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/15/2015 - 06:36 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian Airline Says It Will Require COVID-19 Vaccine to Fly

Passengers disembark from the first Qantas flight from Melbourne, Victoria, following the lifting of state border restrictions…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British PM Lays Out Post-Lockdown Restrictions   

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, and Director of the Oxford Vaccine…
Europe

Hungary, Poland Remain Defiant in Standoff With EU 

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrive ahead of a meeting with…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Swedish PM Urges Citizens to Abide by Coronavirus Restrictions

People strollIing in the cold but sunny weather pass a sign asking to maintain social distancing, amid the continuous spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Stockholm
Africa

France at Odds with Mali Plan to Dialogue with Jihadists 

This handout picture from the Malian Presidency taken on October 25, 2020, shows French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L)…