London: Man Shot Dead by Police After Stabbing Incident

By VOA News
February 02, 2020 02:23 PM
Police forensic officers work on the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham suburb of London, England, Feb. 2, 2020.
A man was shot and killed by police in London Sunday after a stabbing incident that authorities said could be terrorism related.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the London Metropolitan police wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Police confirmed that the man had been killed and currently "believe" that there are two injured victims.

London mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed in a statement that he was in touch with police and following the situation closely.

"Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life - here in London we will never let them succeed," he wrote.

In November, Usman Khan stabbed five people on the London Bridge before he was shot dead by police. Two of the victims later died of their wounds. The stabbing was declared a terrorist incident.
 

