Longest UN Climate Talks End with No Deal on Carbon Markets

By Associated Press
December 15, 2019 07:55 AM
MADRID, SPAIN - Marathon international climate talks closed Sunday with negotiators postponing until next year a key decision on global carbon markets.

After two weeks of negotiations on tackling global warming, delegates from almost 200 nations passed declarations calling for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change. But despite holding the longest climate talks ever in 25 nearly annual editions they left one of the thorniest issues for the next summit in Glasgow, in a year's time.

Environmental groups and activists accused the world's richer countries of showing little commitment to seriously tackling climate change.

 

AP logo
