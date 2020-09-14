Europe

Lukashenko to Meet with Putin Amid Continuing Unrest in Belarus 

By VOA News
September 14, 2020 07:38 AM
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko disembarks from a plane as he arrives at an airport in Sochi on September 14, 2020. …
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko disembarks from a plane as he arrives at an airport in Sochi on Sept. 14, 2020.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday in Russia. In their first meeting since protests erupted in Belarus, Lukashenko is expected to seek critical support for his regime from the Russian leader.  

The United Nations human rights council says it will hold an urgent debate on the violence in Belarus.  

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 13, 2020. (Tut.By via Reuters)

At least 100,000 Belarusians took to the streets in the capital of Minsk on Sunday in one of the biggest protests yet against President Lukashenko after he claimed victory in a disputed election last month that his opponents say was rigged. 

Police said they detained more than 400 protesters in Minsk, with arrests continuing into the evening. 

With public outrage building against Lukashenko, who has ruled the former Soviet bloc nation for 26 years, Russia said it would support him by sending paratroopers to Belarus for "Slavic Brotherhood" joint drills. 

Protesters claim the August 9 presidential election was won by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Key opposition leaders have since either been jailed or fled the country, with Tsikhanouskaya now in Lithuania. 

Lukashenko has rejected claims the election was rigged and contends that foreign powers are behind the protests.  

Throngs of protesters marched through Minsk toward a government district Sunday, chanting "Long live Belarus" and "You're a rat," a common taunt against Lukashenko. 

Coming to a halt, they chanted "fascists" as hundreds of riot police with shields blocked a road. 

The Interfax Russian news agency reported that shots were fired into the air to keep protesters away from an area of Minsk where the Belarusian leadership lives. 

Moscow has expressed support for Belarus, potentially restructuring its debt and offering to send in Russian riot police if needed. 

 

Related Stories

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election…
Europe
Anti-Lukashenko Protesters March Again in Minsk
Moscow sending paratroopers to Belarus for drills
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 10:54 AM
An elderly woman rips the mask off a police officer during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election…
Europe
Masked Men Detain Female Protesters in Belarus
Women, others protest jailing of opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 02:58 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, gestures during a rally…
Europe
Belarus Authorities Allegedly Issued Death Threats Against Opposition Activist
Maria Kolesnikova makes claim in legal complaint; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US deeply concerned
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Germany: Foreign Labs Confirm Navalny Poisoned with Novichok

Municipal candidate and Alexei Navalny ally in Tomsk. Andrei Fateev, is seen at the polling station in Tomsk, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020.
Europe

Expectations Lowered Ahead of Europe-China Summit

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel takes part in a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in…
Europe

Anti-Lukashenko Protesters March Again in Minsk

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election…
Europe

Greece to Buy Warplanes, Battleships to Boost Defenses against Turkey

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses journalists during a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Sept. 13, 2020.
Europe

Country Violations Top UN Human Rights Council Agenda 

Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…