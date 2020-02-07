Europe

Macron Seeks Leading Role in Post-Brexit EU Nuclear Strategy

By Associated Press
February 07, 2020 08:20 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Ecole Militaire Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Paris. French President…
President Macron, in a speech at the Ecole Militaire Feb. 7, 2020 in Paris, advocated a more coordinated EU defense strategy in which France, and its arsenal, would hold a central role.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday advocated a more coordinated European Union defense strategy in which France, the bloc's only post-Brexit nuclear power, and its arsenal would hold a central role.
    
Addressing military officers graduating in Paris, Macron set out his country's nuclear strategy in a bid to show leadership one week after nuclear-armed Britain officially exited the EU.
    
Macron highlighted how France sees its nuclear weapons as a deterrent against attacks from belligerent foes, though he conceded France's nuclear might is diminished after its military scaled down its arsenal to under 300 nuclear weapons.
    
But the speech aimed to project strength, as Macron refused to sign any treaty at this stage to further reduce the French arsenal, announced an increase in military spending and positioned himself as the driving force for a united EU, using France's military clout to make his point. Macron also touted the French military's role in spots such as Africa's Sahel, where he has just pledged an additional 600 troops to fight extremists.
    
The central idea in the keynote speech, however, was that of a boosted Europe-wide role for the French nuclear arsenal in a more coordinated European defense policy.
    
Macron said it the strategy would prevent Europe “confining itself to a spectator role” in an environment dominated by Russia, the United States and China.
    
“Europeans must collectively realize that, in the absence of a legal framework, they could quickly find themselves exposed to the resumption of a conventional, even nuclear, arms race on their soil,” Macron warned.
    
His remarks come at a time when NATO allies, who would ordinarily look to the United States for help  in a nuclear standoff, worry about Washington's retreat from the multilateral stage. This could create new tensions within NATO, where Macron ruffled feathers last year by saying the lack of U.S. leadership is causing the ``brain death'' of the military alliance.
    
Last year, Russia and the US pulled out of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, dating  from the era of the Soviet Union, and each blamed the other for its failure. Evoking the tearing-up of the INF treaty, Macron said he wanted the Europeans to propose their own ``international arms control agenda together.”
    
Friday's speech was  part of Macron's long-running push for a stronger European defense, as U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled away from European allies and admonished them to pay more for their own protection.
    
Macron explained his vision as “an offer of dialogue” and “service” to Europeans to assert their autonomy “in defense and arms control.''

Related Stories

U.S. Capitol Dome in Washington October 6, 2013
USA
US Senate Bill to Mandate Disclosure of Nuclear Power Approvals Involving Other Nations
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Wednesday mandating that the executive branch disclose details about authorizations it gives companies on sharing sensitive nuclear energy information with countries looking to build reactors.Lawmakers have criticized the Trump administration for issuing seven so-called Part 810 authorizations to companies on sharing nuclear power information with Saudi Arabia and withholding information about them. They want to…
Tour guide Katsuaki Shiga, right, and a tourist check radiation levels at Joroku Park, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, May 17, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Begins Removing Fuel at Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant
The operator of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant began removing fuel rods Monday from one of three reactors that melted down in 2011.The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said workers started removing the first of the used and unused fuel units from a cooling pool at reactor 3.The operation was was more than four years behind schedule, and had a short further delay Monday afternoon, after a problem with the equipment, but resumed after the mishap was…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/15/2019 - 05:19
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attend groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant through videolink, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018.
Europe
Erdogan, Putin Mark Start of Work on Turkey’s First Nuclear Power Plant
The leaders of Turkey and Russia marked the official start of work to build Turkey's first nuclear power station on Tuesday, launching construction of the $20 billion Akkuyu plant in the southern province of Mersin.The plant will be built by Russian state nuclear energy agency Rosatom and will be made up of four units each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan marked the start to construction, watching by…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Macron Seeks Leading Role in Post-Brexit EU Nuclear Strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Ecole Militaire Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Paris. French President…
Europe

Russia Blacklists More Than 200 Jehovah’s Witnesses

Members of Jehovah's Witnesses react in a court room after judge's decision in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, April 20, 2017. …
Europe

New Kosovo Prime Minister Pledges to Remove 100% Serbian Import Tariffs

Albin Kurti, newly elected prime minister of Kosovo waves after new government was elected in capital Pristina on Monday,…
Europe

As Britain Leaves the EU, Some Leave Britain

FILE - A British Union flag lies on the ground in Parliament Square, London, Feb. 1, 2020.
Europe

Lawyers to ICC: Free Ivory Coast's Gbagbo Unconditionally

FILE - A person leaves the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2019.

Latest news