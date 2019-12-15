Europe

Major States Snub Calls for Climate Action as UN Summit Grinds to Close

By Reuters
Updated December 15, 2019 08:15 AM
COP25 party members talk ahead of the closing plenary in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 15, 2019.
COP25 party members talk ahead of the closing plenary in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 15, 2019.

MADRID, SPAIN - A U.N. climate summit ground towards a delayed close on Sunday with a handful of major states resisting pressure to ramp up efforts to combat global warming, prompting sharp criticism from smaller countries and environmental activists.

The Madrid talks were viewed as a test of governments' collective will to heed the advice of scientists to cut greenhouse gas emissions more rapidly in order to prevent rising global temperatures from hitting irreversible tipping points.

But the conference was expected to endorse only a modest declaration on the "urgent need" to close the gap between existing emissions pledges and the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change.

Many developing countries and campaigners had wanted to see much more explicit language spelling out the importance of countries submitting bolder pledges on emissions as the Paris process enters a crucial implementation phase next year.

"These talks reflect how disconnected country leaders are from the urgency of the science and the demands of their citizens in the streets," said Helen Mountford, Vice President for Climate and Economics, at the World Resources Institute think-tank. "They need to wake up in 2020."

Brazil, China, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United States had led resistance to bolder action, delegates said, as the summit — known as COP25 — began wrapping up.

It had been due to finish at the two-week mark on Friday but has run on for two extra days - a long delay even by the standards of often torturous climate summits.

Earlier, talks president Chile triggered outrage after drafting a version of the text that campaigners complained was so weak it betrayed the spirit of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The process set out in that deal hinges on countries ratcheting up emissions cuts next year.

The final draft did acknowledge the "significant gap" between existing pledges and the temperature goals adopted in 2015.

Nevertheless, it was still seen as a weak response to the sense of urgency felt by communities around the world afflicted by floods, droughts, wildfires and cyclones that scientists say have become more intense as the Earth rapidly warms.

"COP25 demonstrated the collective ambition fatigue of the world's largest (greenhouse gas) emitters," said Greenpeace East Asia policy advisor Li Shuo.

The Madrid talks became mired in disputes over the rules that should govern international carbon trading, favored by wealthier countries to reduce the cost of cutting emissions.

Brazil and Australia were among the main holdouts, delegates said, and the summit seemed all but certain to defer big decisions on carbon markets for later.

"As many others have expressed, we are disappointed that we once again failed to find agreement," Felipe De Leon, a climate official speaking on behalf of Costa Rica. "We engaged actively, we delivered our homework, and yet we did not quite get there."

Smaller nations had also hoped to win guarantees of financial aid to cope with climate change. The Pacific island of Tuvalu accused the United States, which began withdrawing from the Paris process last month, of blocking progress.

"There are millions of people all around the world who are already suffering from the impacts of climate change," Ian Fry, Tuvalu's representative, told delegates. "Denying this fact could be interpreted by some to be a crime against humanity."

 

 

Related Stories

Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi talks with Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles at the U.N. Climate…
Science & Health
Disagreement Drags UN Climate Talks Into Second Extra Day
Among main issues still being discussed are rules for international carbon markets and a system for channeling money to help poor countries cope with economic impact of climate change
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 20:37
A Uniper coal-fired power plant and a BP oil refinery and chemical plant are at work in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, 2019.
Science & Health
UN Climate Talks Aim to Pave Way for Global Carbon Market
Under European Union rules, the plant’s operator, Vattenfall, needs a permit for each ton of carbon dioxide it emits. Otterpohl’s job is to keep costs low by making sure the company buys only as many permits as necessary, at the current market price
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 11:40
Default Content Teaser
Science & Health
UN Chief Warns 'Point of No Return' Nearing as Climate Talks Open
Talks on climate change have opened in Madrid amid stark warnings that soon, it may be too late to prevent catastrophic consequences of global warming. Lisa Bryant reports for VOA from the Spanish capital.
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 17:27
Workers prepare the main conference venue for the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 1, 2019.
Europe
Climate Talks to Open in Madrid Amid Dire Warnings
With nearly 200 countries participating, the COP25 meeting sets the stage for a crucial year ahead, when countries must increase emission pledges, and the US plans to pull out of the Paris climate pact
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 03:35
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Major States Snub Calls for Climate Action as UN Summit Grinds to Close

COP25 party members talk ahead of the closing plenary in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 15, 2019.
Europe

This Little Piggy Went to Court: German Piglets 'Sue Over Castration'

PETA activists protest for animal rights and pain-free piglet castration at the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, Germany, Nov. 19, 2019.
Europe

Albania Seeks Arrests for Guake Deaths in Collapsed Buildings

Rescuers from France and Switzerland operate at a collapsed building after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Durres, western Albania, Nov. 29, 2019.
Europe

Queen to Set Out UK PM Johnson's Agenda Thursday

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he is greeted by staff, arriving back at Downing Street, after meeting Queen…
Europe

Frustrated Climate Activists Dump Manure Outside Madrid Summit

Climate change activists of Extinction Rebellion take part in a performance in front of U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25)…