Europe

Messi Agrees to Join Paris Saint-Germain, Flies to France

By Associated Press
August 10, 2021 09:41 AM
Lionel Messi cries at the start of a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Lionel Messi cries at the start of a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. FC Barcelona had previously announced the negotiations with Lionel Messi had ended and that Messi would be leaving the club, Aug. 8, 2021.

Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona.

The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.  

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the contract ahead of it being signed and the official announcement.

Lionel Messi cries at the start of a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 8, 2021.
Emotional Messi Says He Wasn't Prepared to Leave Barcelona 
Lionel Messi calls his unexpected departure from Catalan club 'the most difficult' moment of his career

Messi is set to earn around $41 million net annually, the person said. Messi's father and agent, Jorge, also confirmed Messi was moving to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport on Tuesday.  

Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that could finance the signing that links Messi up with Brazil forward Neymar and France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

While PSG had to pay some $261 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there was no transfer fee for Messi.

Messi became the most desired free agent in soccer history after his Barcelona contract expired. The Catalan club had hoped to keep Messi, who agreed to a pay cut but it still wouldn't have complied with the Spanish league's financial regulations.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was in contact with his fellow Argentine as Barcelona announced last Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old before winning every major trophy.

Messi has won six Ballon d'Or titles in a sign of his status as one of the greatest of all-time.  

PSG will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille last season but finally win the Champions League.  

If the club uses a 4-3-3 formation, the front three could see Messi deployed on the right with Neymar on the left and Mbappe between them as the center forward.

AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Russia Opens Criminal Case Into 2 Navalny Allies 

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politicians Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol and Ivan Zhdanov take part in a rally to mark the 5th…
Europe

Greek Prime Minister Apologizes for Wildfire Response 

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, right, and Minister for…
Europe

Prince Andrew Sued, Accused of Sexual Assault

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following…
Europe

Fires in Greece Show No Signs of Slowing

People watch the flames burning trees during a wildfire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (113 miles)…
Europe

Arsonists Behind More than Half of Italy's Wildfires, Officials Say

In this photo released by the Italian Firefighters, a view of a violent wildfire that burned the historical pinewood in Pescara, central Italy, Aug. 1, 2021.