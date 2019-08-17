More Than 4,000 People Evacuated as Wildfire Rages Through Spain’s Canary Islands

Story updated at 11:40 pm.

Authorities on Spain's Canary Islands have confirmed the evacuation of more than 4,000 people Sunday as a massive wildfire swept across Gran Canaria.

No fatalities have been reported, so far, but the fire is not yet under control.

The wildfire started Saturday close to the town of Tejeda and spread to the mountainous Cruz de Tejeda, a region that attracts large numbers of tourists for its breathtaking views.

Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres said in a statement that the fire was "extremely fierce" and “unstable."

About 1,700 hectares reported burned and 11 roads closed on Gran Canaria, the second most populous island of Canary Islands in the Atlantic off the northwest coast of Africa.

More than 600 firefighters and 14 aircraft battled to contain the flames, under extreme weather conditions with strong winds and high temperatures.

13.7 million foreign visitors vacationed on the Canary Islands last year, over half of them from Britain and Germany.