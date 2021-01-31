Europe

More than 500 Detained in Russian Protests Supporting Opposition Leader

By Charles Maynes
January 31, 2021 04:27 AM
Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia,…
Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia, on Jan. 31, 2021.

Russian police detained at least 500 protesters Sunday, as supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny started to take to the streets for a second weekend.

Defying arrests and criminal probes, the first protests took place in Siberia and Russia’s Far East, including the port city of Vladivostok.

Navalny associates called again for nationwide demonstrations ahead of his trial, to start Tuesday.

More than 250 of the arrests preceded an expected rally in Moscow, where demonstrations are usually the largest.

Moscow police announced the closure of seven metro stations and have restricted the movement of pedestrians to downtown.

Authorities have also ordered some restaurants and shops in the city center closed and above-ground transportation diverted.

Navalny was arrested immediately upon his return to Russia in mid-January, ending a nearly five-month recovery in Germany from a poisoning attack he suffered while traveling in Siberia in August.

The United States and the European Union have strongly condemned Navalny’s arrest and hundreds of arrests made last week and called for their immediate release. 

Related Stories

Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) soldiers stand blocking enter to the Palace Square a day before Sunday's protest in St…
Europe
Russia Warns Navalny Supporters Not to Attend Sunday Protests 
Warning comes amid detentions of Navalny associates and opposition journalists and a police plan to restrict movement Sunday in the center of Moscow
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 06:19 PM
FILE - In this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020,…
Europe
Putin Signs Extension of Last Russia-US Nuclear Arms Treaty
Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the New START treaty for five years
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 04:16 PM
Biden Setting New Tone on Russia Policy, Experts Say
00:02:43
USA
Biden Setting New Tone on Russia Policy, Experts Say 
Foreign policy experts are encouraged by U.S. President Joe Biden's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Biden did not shy away from contentious issues while seeking common ground by agreeing to extend a landmark nuclear arms deal.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine takes a look at what the call portends for the future of US-Russia relations.  Camera:  Russian Service, Rafael Saakov, Ricardo Marquina Montañana  Produced by:  Bronwyn Benito   
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 02:36 AM
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is escorted by police officers after a court hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia Jan. 18, 2021.
Europe
Russian Court Rejects Navalny's Arrest Appeal
Kremlin critic's Jan. 17 arrest prompted thousands to rally in his support in more than 100 Russian cities
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 11:57 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Charles Maynes

Latest News

Europe

More than 500 Detained in Russian Protests Supporting Opposition Leader

Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Focused on Collaboration with EU after Vaccine Row, Minister Says

Doctor Susan Fairhead adminsters an injection of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up at Thornton…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Team Visits Wuhan Hospital That Treated Early Cases

A security officer wearing a mask and a cap with the Chinese national flag guards the entrance after the World Health…
East Asia Pacific

Activists Rally Behind French-Vietnamese Woman's Agent Orange Lawsuit

Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, waves as she delivers a speech during a gathering in support of people exposed to…
Europe

Russia Warns Navalny Supporters Not to Attend Sunday Protests 

Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) soldiers stand blocking enter to the Palace Square a day before Sunday's protest in St…