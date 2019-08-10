Europe

Moscow Election Protest Attracts Huge Crowd

By Associated Press
August 10, 2019 09:57 AM
People with national flags and various political parties flags gather during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
People with national flags and various political parties flags gather during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

MOSCOW - Tens of thousands of people rallied in central Moscow for the third consecutive weekend to protest the exclusion of opposition and independent candidates from the Russian capital’s city council ballot.

The protest on Saturday appeared to have by far the largest turnout of the recent rallies over an issue tapping strong dissatisfaction with Russia’s tightly controlled politics.

A group that monitors attendance of public meetings, Beliye Schetchik, said it counted about 40,000 people at the demonstration; a police estimate put the crowd at 20,000.

Unlike the previous two protests, which saw sometimes violent police crackdowns and thousands of arrests combined, the one on Saturday was sanctioned by city authorities.

Some opposition figures called for an unauthorized march to follow the permitted rally.

Police on Saturday detained Lyubov Sobol, one of the city council candidates denied a place on the ballot and a spearhead of the election protest.

A video on Sobol’s Twitter feed showed officers breaking into her office as she demanded an explanation from them.

Small related protests also were reported in several Siberian cities on Saturday.

Related Stories

FILE - Law enforcement officers detain a participant in a rally in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 3, 2019.
Europe
Russia Accuses US of Meddling Over Publication of Protest Map
The map posted online showed the route of an unauthorized anti-government protest earlier this month
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 09, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press