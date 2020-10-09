Europe

Moscow to Host Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Talks as Fighting Continues

By VOA News
October 09, 2020 07:23 AM
Residents search for their belongings at a restaurant hit by a shelling during the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Residents search for their belongings at a restaurant hit by a shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8, 2020.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to participate in Moscow-mediated talks to end the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said Friday. 

As deadly clashes over the breakaway Azerbaijani region continued overnight Thursday, foreign ministers of both countries accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to meet for the first negotiations since fighting erupted Sept. 27.

"Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation," AFP quoted Russian ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying. The preparations were underway, she said.

Map of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Kremlin said in a statement late Thursday that “following a series of telephone discussions between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan,” Putin called for a halt to fighting "in order to exchange dead bodies and prisoners." 

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces had ignored calls in the past two weeks by the United States, France and Russia for an immediate cease-fire, as fighting escalated to levels not seen since the 1990s. 

The three countries co-chair the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Minsk Group, which is trying to find a peaceful solution.   

The predominantly ethnic Armenian territory declared its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 during the collapse of the Soviet Union, sparking a war that claimed the lives of as many as 30,000 people before a 1994 cease-fire.    

Peace efforts in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, mediated by the Minsk Group, collapsed in 2010.  

 

Related Stories

Angela Hovakimyan, 83, fled her home in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting for nearly two weeks on Oct. 8, 2020 in Goris, Armenia. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
South & Central Asia
Casualties, Accusations Mount in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict  
Azerbaijan and Armenia each blame the other for targeting civilians
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 09:05 PM
Yerevan Day 1Better-21: Nine children and three adults pack into this small apartment after fleeing violence in the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh last week. Pictured in Yerevan, Armenia on Oct. 6, 2020. (VOA/Yan Boechat)
South & Central Asia
Reporter's Notebook: Outrage Swells as Civilians Suffer From Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
As Azerbaijan and Armenia fight over a long-disputed region, both sides accused of attacking civilian areas
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 07:25 PM
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released Oct. 5, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Fighting Intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh; Turkey Testing Both Russia, US
Observers fear clashes are one step away from a broader war in the Caucasus, embroiling Russia and Turkey on opposing sides in yet another conflict
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:59 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Moscow to Host Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Talks as Fighting Continues

Residents search for their belongings at a restaurant hit by a shelling during the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Europe

World Food Program Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 16, 2009 Internally Displaced people line up to receive food aid distributed by World…
Europe

Britain, Ukraine Sign 'Strategic Partnership Agreement'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Downing Street in London, Britain…
Europe

EU Contracts with Johnson & Johnson on Possible COVID-19 Vaccine

FILE - The U.S. flag is seen over the company logo for Johnson & Johnson to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, Sept. 17, 2019.
Europe

EU to Buy Half-a-Million Remdesivir Doses

A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…