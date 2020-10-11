Nadal Wins 13th French Open Title 

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has won his record extending 13th French Open title, defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-0, 6-2,7-5 on Sunday.

With the win at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, the Spaniard notched his 20th Grand Slam title, moving into a tie with Swiss tennis great Roger Federer for most men’s major titles ever.

Nadal dominated Sunday’s match from the start, but Djokovic came to life in the third set before his serve was broken at 5-5.

In the women's draw Saturday, Poland’s Iga Swiatek defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-4,6-1.

This year’s French Open was held a month later than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.