Europe

Nine Sick Migrants Evacuated from Rescue Ship, 400 Still at Sea

By Associated Press
August 12, 2019 12:23 PM
Migrants are seen aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 9, 2019.
Migrants are seen aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 9, 2019.

A Spanish aid group says nine people have been evacuated from its migrant rescue ship while it continues to seek a port where another 151 passengers can get off.
 
Open Arms said two women one with a brain tumor and the other with pneumonia and six of their relatives were transferred to Malta on Monday. A man with health issues was moved to Italy on Sunday.

BARCELONA - The aid group says its eponymous boat still hasn't received permission to disembark in a European port 12 days after it rescued 123 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The crew picked up 39 more migrants on Saturday.

Italy's Lampedusa island has the nearest port. The country banned both the Open Arms and a Norwegian-flagged rescue ship which is carrying 251 migrants.

Related Stories

Migrants are seen after being rescued by the Libyan coast guard in Tripoli, Libya July 26, 2019.
Middle East
French Charities Rescue 81 More Migrants off Libya
More than 200 mostly Sudanese men picked up in Mediterranean since Friday, 160 more on Spanish rescue ship
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 11, 2019
Migrants are seen aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 9, 2019.
Europe
NGO Ship to Malta: Take All Migrants Onboard, Not Some
Proactive Open Arms, the migrant rescue group, recovered the 39 instead and has refused to disembark the group if Malta does not take the group of 121 migrants
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
August 10, 2019
Actor Richard Gere, right, talks with migrants aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Open Arms has been carrying 121 migrants for a week in the central Mediterranean awaiting a…
Europe
Richard Gere Visits Migrants Stuck in the Mediterranean
Carrying boxes of fruit, Richard Gere visited rescued migrants Friday on a humanitarian ship that has been struck in the Mediterranean Sea for over a week, landing smack in the middle of a debate over immigration that European nations have not been able to resolve
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 09, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press