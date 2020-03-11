Europe

Norway's NRK: NATO to Break off Arctic Drill as Coronavirus Spreads

By Reuters
March 11, 2020 08:42 AM
Norwegian Army soldiers attend training in Elverum, Norway November 21, 2019.
FILE - Norwegian Army soldiers attend training in Elverum, Norway, Nov. 21, 2019.

OSLO - Norway has decided to halt a NATO military exercise in its Arctic region in response to the coronavirus outbreak, public broadcaster NRK reported on Wednesday.

Some 14,000 troops from 10 countries were gathered for NATO's Cold Response drill near the Atlantic alliance's northernmost border with Russia.
 

