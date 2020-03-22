Europe

One Fatality as 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia’s Capital

By VOA News
March 22, 2020 07:57 AM
A car is crushed by falling debris after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, March 22, 2020.
A car is crushed by falling debris after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, March 22, 2020.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, Sunday morning, killing at least one person and causing widespread damage and power outages.

The victim was a 15-year-old boy. Officials said there were also injuries but did not give further details.

"We got a call about a collapsed building. Teams went to the spot and found a seriously injured child who did not show signs of life,” Zarko Rasic, the head of Zagreb's emergency unit told state-run HINA news agency.

Several buildings cracked, and walls and rooftops were damaged. Concrete slabs fell on cars and chimneys fell off the roofs. Streets in downtown Zagreb were littered with debris.

People ran out of their homes in panic, despite Croatia’s partial coronavirus lockdown.

One of the two spires of Zagreb's iconic cathedral collapsed.  The cathedral was rebuilt after it was destroyed in the 1880 earthquake.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the quake struck at 6:23 a.m. local time. At least two other aftershocks were recorded later.

The epicenter was 7 kilometers north of Zagreb at the depth of 10 kilometers.

 

