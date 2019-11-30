Europe

People Convicted of Terror Offenses Must Serve Full Prison Terms: UK PM

November 30, 2019 09:55 AM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend the scene at London Bridge in London,Nov. 30, 2019, after an attack on Friday.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend the scene at London Bridge in London,Nov. 30, 2019, after an attack on Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people convicted of terrorism offenses should not be allowed out of prison early after it was revealed the London Bridge attacker was released from jail last year before the end of his sentence.

Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge.

“I think that the practice of automatic, early release where you cut a sentence in half and let really serious, violent offenders out early simply isn’t working, and you’ve some very good evidence of how that isn’t working, I am afraid, with this case,” Johnson said on Saturday.

Related Stories

Forensic officers work at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London, Britain,…
Europe
London Attacker Had Been Convicted on Terrorism Charges
The suspect had been attending a symposium on prisoner rehabilitation before launching his attack
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 05:59
Police forensic officers work where a man was killed on London Bridge following an incident in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019…
Europe
Police Identify Attacker in London Bridge Terror Attack
Police confirm two other people have died as a result of the attack
Default Author Profile
By Marissa Melton
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 09:37
Europe

People Convicted of Terror Offenses Must Serve Full Prison Terms: UK PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend the scene at London Bridge in London,Nov. 30, 2019, after an attack on Friday.
Europe

Dutch Police Continue Hunt for Attacker who Stabbed 3

Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2019.
Europe

London Attacker Had Been Convicted on Terrorism Charges

Forensic officers work at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London, Britain,…
Europe

Protests, Warnings, US Retreat Add Urgency to UN Climate Talks

A participant takes a selfie ahead of the Climate Summit COP25 in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The Climate Summit…
Europe

Albania Search, Rescue Operation For Earthquake Survivors Ends

Relatives surround some of the coffins during the funeral of six members of the Cara family, killed during an earthquake that…