Europe

Police Clash With Post-Election Protesters in Belarus

By VOA News
Updated August 09, 2020 08:35 PM
Police block a street and use smoke grenades during a protest after the Belarusian presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.
Police block a street and use smoke grenades during a protest after the Belarusian presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.

Police and protesters clashed Sunday night in Belarus after longtime authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko appears headed for a huge win in the presidential election despite a strong push by the opposition.

About 1,000 protesters gathered in Minsk near an obelisk honoring the city. Police beat them with batons and used flash grenades and water cannons to disperse the protesters, who tried to build barricades with garbage cans.

Protests were held in other Belarusian cities including Gomel, Grodno, Vitebsk and Brest, where tear gas was reportedly fired.  

Protesters with an old Belarusian national flag gather contesting early results of the country's presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.

It is unclear how many people were arrested but Ales Bilyatsky of the Viasna human rights group told The Associated Press that he believed there were several hundred arrests.

Some witnesses said they saw some police lowering their shields and refusing to engage with the marchers.

Lukashenko said earlier Sunday that he will not tolerate demonstrators and warned that police will be tough.

“If you provoke, you will get the same answer,” he said. “Do you want to try to overthrow the government, break something, wound, offend, and expect me or someone to kneel in front of you and kiss them and the sand onto which you wandered? This will not happen.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives to vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Aug. 9, 2020.

Exit polls and the election commission are giving Lukashenko about 80% of the vote and the only opposition candidate to seriously challenge him, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a scant 7%.

Three other candidates were token challengers.   

Final results are expected Monday but are unlikely to be radically different.

Police had arrested several members of Tsikhanouskaya’s staff just before the election and one of her aides fled the country.  

She has already said she does not recognize the outcome.  

"I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us," Tsikhanouskaya said from her headquarters.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a candidate in Belarus' presidential election, center, surrounded by her supporters, walks after voting at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.

Voter turnout is reported to be high. Pictures of voters lined up to cast ballots Sunday showed only a handful wearing masks. Lukashenko has generally dismissed the coronavirus as a “psychosis” and has taken almost no action to stop the spread – one of the issues that energized the opposition.

Belarus did not invite independent European monitors to watch the vote. But election observers say Belarus has a long history of voting that is neither free nor fair.

Tsikhanouskaya entered the race after her husband, opposition blogger and presidential hopeful Sergei Tsikhanousky, was arrested in May. Police charged him with attacking an officer and organizing mass unrest. He denies both charges.

Tens of thousands of Belarusians back Tsikhanouskaya. As she cast her ballot Sunday, she demanded that official results free of fraud.

A law enforcement officer drags a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed in presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020. (Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via Reuters)

Tsikhanouskaya emerged as the only serious opposition candidate and won tens of thousands of supporters after election officials refused to register two other potential presidential challengers -- Valery Tsepkalo, a former diplomat and Viktor Babary, an ex-banker, who is now in jail.

Lukashenko has been in power since Belarus declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.  

He has long been a target of Western criticism for his iron fist rule, suppression of free speech, and showing little tolerance to any opposition.  

But in recent years, Lukashenko has sought to shake his image as a brutal dictator who cozies up to Moscow by saying he would like better relations with the United States.

 

Related Stories

Map of Belarus
Press Freedom
Journalist Group Calls on Belarus to Release Blogger, Other Reporters Before Elections
Evgeniy Vasilkov and five other journalists were arrested July 31 covering opposition rallies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 03:50
Young Teacher Challenging ‘Europe’s Last Dictator’ in Belarus
00:03:28
Europe
Young Teacher Challenging ‘Europe’s Last Dictator’ in Belarus
A 37-year-old teacher with no political experience has become an unlikely challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko – widely known in the West as ‘Europe’s last dictator’. As Henry Ridgwell reports, huge crowds have turned out to support the opposition presidential candidate in recent weeks – but it’s unclear if the show of ‘people power’ will be reflected in the election on Sunday. Camera: Henry Ridgwell    Produced by Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 21:44
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes part in the celebrations of Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus July…
Europe
Belarus Leader Warns of Violence Ahead of Weekend Presidential Elections  
Lukashenko accuses Russia of being destabilizing force  
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 07:37
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, chairs a meeting of the country's Security Council, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Arrests Suspected Russian Mercenaries, Alleges Election Plot
 Minsk accuses Moscow of dark plot to disrupt August 9 presidential poll, but some call it theater
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 14:38
Belarusian police block the street in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The country's central election commission on…
Europe
Police Detain Dozens in 2nd Day of Belarus Election Protests
Protests against the exclusion of two opposition candidates from the presidential ballot are roiling the country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 17:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Africa

6 French Aid Workers Among 8 Killed by Gunmen in Niger

Koure, Niger
Europe

Protesters Call for End to Spanish Monarchy After Former King's Exit

Protesters march against Spain's monarchy for the first time since former Spanish King Juan Carlos left the country amid an investigation into his involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia, in Madrid, Spain Aug. 9, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Tops 5 Million Coronavirus Infections

STURGIS, SD - AUGUST 08: People walk along Main Street during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota…
Middle East

World Powers to Provide 'Major Resources' to Lebanon in Wake of Massive Beirut Blast

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a donor teleconference with other world leaders concerning the situation in Lebanon…
Europe

Police Clash With Post-Election Protesters in Belarus

Police block a street and use smoke grenades during a protest after the Belarusian presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.