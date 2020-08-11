Europe

Police, Protesters Clash After Belarusian Election in Second Night of Demonstrations 

By VOA News
Updated August 11, 2020 03:56 AM
Protesters carry a wounded man during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus.
Protesters carry a wounded man during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, early morning August 10, 2020.

Lithuania’s foreign minister said Belarus opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya had fled her country and was safe Tuesday, after a second night of post-election demonstrations in Belarus with clashes between protesters and police. 

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is safe. She is in Lithuania,” Linas Linkevicius tweeted.

Linkevicius had previously expressed concern about her safety, saying he could not reach Tsikhanouskaya in hours of attempts and that her whereabouts were “not known even to her staff.” 

Tsikhanouskaya went into hiding ahead of Sunday’s election after police detained two senior staffers and seven other campaign members.  She reemerged to cast her vote. 

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, was declared the election winner and said Monday that opposition protesters would face a tough crackdown.  He described them as sheep manipulated by foreign masters.   

"Follow the law and then all these conversations about repression disappear,” he said.    

Police block a street and use smoke grenades during a protest after the Belarusian presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.

Video of the clashes show protesters being beaten by police with truncheons Monday night. Police also used stun grenades, tear gas and water cannon.  

Police said Monday that one protester died in the country’s capital, Minsk, when he tried to throw an explosive device, but it blew up in his hand. 

Rights groups said a protester died after being run over by a police truck, which authorities denied. Rights groups also said dozens of people have been injured in the police crackdown. Several hundred protesters have been arrested.  

Photos and videos of the protests circulated online, despite a widespread shutdown of the internet limiting access to social media.  

The country's Central Election Commission said Monday that after all ballots were counted, Lukashenko took 80.23% of the votes, and main opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya 9.9%.   

Speaking from her headquarters, Tsikhanouskaya said she did not recognize the outcome.    

"We have already won because we have overcome our fear, our apathy and our indifference,” she said. Tsikhanouskaya submitted a formal request for a recount to the Central Election Commission.  

Belarusian united opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Maria Kolesnikova, a representative of politician Viktor Babariko's campaign office, attend a news conference following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus Aug. 10, 2020.

But Monday night, Linus Linkevicius, Lithuanian minister of foreign affairs, tweeted that he had been trying to reach the presidential candidate for “several hours,” and that even her staff did not know where she was.   

“Concerned about her safety,” he said.   

The Guardian newspaper reported that Tsikhanouskaya went into hiding Saturday and reemerged in time for Sunday’s vote after police detained two senior staffers and seven other campaign members.

International officials also questioned the legitimacy of the election, as well as the crackdown on protesters. Foreign observers have not considered a Belarusian election to be free and fair since 1995, reported Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday it was “deeply concerned” by the situation, noting that intimidations and restrictions on ballot access for opposition candidates, as well as a lack of independent observers at polling stations, have “marred the process.”        

“We urge the Belarusian government to respect the rights of all Belarusians to participate in peaceful assembly, refrain from use of force, and release those wrongfully detained,” Pompeo said. “We strongly condemn ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters, as well as the use of internet shutdowns to hinder the ability of the Belarusian people to share information about the election and the demonstrations.” 

“Harassment & violent repression of peaceful protesters has no place in Europe,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, wrote on Twitter. 

“I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday’s election are counted & published accurately.” 

In a joint statement, the presidents of neighboring Poland and Lithuania encouraged Belarus to cooperate with the European Union and “uphold basic democratic standards.” 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the organization “condemns violence against peaceful protesters.”

“Fundamental rights must be respected,” he said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Lukashenko Monday on his victory.  

Protests were held in other Belarusian cities, including Gomel, Grodno, Vitebsk and Brest, where tear gas was reportedly fired. 

Related Stories

Map of Belarus
Press Freedom
Journalist Group Calls on Belarus to Release Blogger, Other Reporters Before Elections
Evgeniy Vasilkov and five other journalists were arrested July 31 covering opposition rallies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 03:50
Young Teacher Challenging ‘Europe’s Last Dictator’ in Belarus
00:03:28
Europe
Young Teacher Challenging ‘Europe’s Last Dictator’ in Belarus
A 37-year-old teacher with no political experience has become an unlikely challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko – widely known in the West as ‘Europe’s last dictator’. As Henry Ridgwell reports, huge crowds have turned out to support the opposition presidential candidate in recent weeks – but it’s unclear if the show of ‘people power’ will be reflected in the election on Sunday. Camera: Henry Ridgwell    Produced by Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 21:44
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes part in the celebrations of Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus July…
Europe
Belarus Leader Warns of Violence Ahead of Weekend Presidential Elections  
Lukashenko accuses Russia of being destabilizing force  
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 07:37
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, chairs a meeting of the country's Security Council, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Arrests Suspected Russian Mercenaries, Alleges Election Plot
 Minsk accuses Moscow of dark plot to disrupt August 9 presidential poll, but some call it theater
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 14:38
Belarusian police block the street in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The country's central election commission on…
Europe
Police Detain Dozens in 2nd Day of Belarus Election Protests
Protests against the exclusion of two opposition candidates from the presidential ballot are roiling the country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 17:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Overtakes Britain for Most COVID-19 Cases in Europe

People wearing face masks wait their turn to be called for a PCR test for the COVID-19 at Vilafranca del Penedes in the…
USA

Pompeo Heads to Central Europe as US Looks to Confront Russian, Chinese Influence

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. …
USA

Antonio Banderas Says He's Tested Positive for Coronavirus

FILE - Antonio Banderas arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19…
Europe

Lack of Deal Leaves Dutch Companies Struggling to Prepare for Brexit

Ferry terminal workers from the Brexit info-team give a flyer to a truck driver to review that cargo can be transported quickly via Dutch ports after the Brexit, in Vlaardingen, Netherlands, March 13, 2019.
Europe

Tensions Escalate Over Turkish Drilling Plans in East Mediterranean

FILE - Turkey's exploratory vessel, the Oruc Reis, is seen anchored in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Antalya, Turkey, July 24, 2020.