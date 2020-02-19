Europe

Police Report Several People Shot to Death in German City

By Associated Press
February 19, 2020 06:52 PM
Forensic experts are seen outside a bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 20, 2020.

BERLIN - German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening.

The dpa news agency reported that police said people were killed but it was not clear exactly what was behind the incident. It also was not immediately clear how many people were dead.

Hanau is near Frankfurt.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

