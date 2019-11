Voters in Spain are casting their ballots Sunday in the country's fourth election in four years.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party is expected to be the big winner, as it was the last time.

In the previous election, however, the Spanish leader's party failed to win enough votes to form a stable government.

The campaigning leading up to Sunday's vote was mainly focused on Catalonia's secession drive and the feared rise of Vox, a far-right party.