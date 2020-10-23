Europe

Pompeo Meets With Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Bid to Help End Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

By VOA News
October 23, 2020 11:55 AM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walks out with with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to face reporters, prior to holding talks at the State Department in Washington, Oct. 23, 2020.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walks out with with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to face reporters, prior to holding talks at the State Department in Washington, Oct. 23, 2020.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Washington Friday with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in a bid to help end nearly a month of intense fighting in the breakaway mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.
 
Pompeo invited Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to meet with him separately at the State Department and said earlier this week he is anxious to hear what they are seeing on the ground.
 
The meeting in Washington was arranged after two failed Russian attempts to broker a cease-fire in the worst outbreak of fighting over the region in more than a quarter-century.
 
Pompeo has joined other global leaders in pushing for an end to the fighting over the disputed territory. But Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday he sees no possibility of a diplomatic solution at this stage of the conflict.  
 
For his part, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh to end the fighting, which Russian President Vladimir said may have killed about 5,000 people since the violence erupted.  
 
Also Wednesday, Turkey said it will not hesitate to send troops and provide military support to help Azerbaijan if such a request is made. Pompeo has called on other countries not to provide “fuel” for the conflict.  
 
Shortly before the meetings in Washington began, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped to collaborate with Russia to resolve the conflict.
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, third from left, meets with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia.
South & Central Asia
Did Russian Miscalculation Spark Nagorno-Karabakh Flare-Up?
'Russia's problem really is it has no good choices in the current situation,' says Robert Cutler of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, a research institute based in Calgary and Ottawa
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 02:44 PM
Pompeo Pushes for End to Fighting Over Nagorno-Karabakh
00:02:04
Pompeo Pushes for End to Fighting Over Nagorno-Karabakh
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeks a diplomatic solution to end the fighting in Nagarno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:25 AM
Men walk through the ruins after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, Oct. 13, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Pompeo Criticizes Turkey's Involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
Clashes in the disputed enclave have raised concerns that Turkey and Russia, which also back opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, may get dragged in
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 02:22 PM
On the Scene: Families Flee Bombs in Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh
00:02:47
South & Central Asia
On the Ground with Families Fleeing Bombs in Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh
Attack on Azerbaijan city kills civilians as bombs rain down on both sides of the Azerbaijan/Armenia conflict
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 01:49 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Pompeo Meets With Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Bid to Help End Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walks out with with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to face reporters, prior to holding talks at the State Department in Washington, Oct. 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite Surge, Belgium Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions But Resists Lockdown

FILE - Medical staff move a COVID-19 patient at the CHR Citadelle hospital in Liege, Belgium, Oct. 21, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Russia, Iran Ramp Up Attacks In Attempt to Meddle in US Election, Officials Warn

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/22/20 Threatening emails have been received by Democratic voters insiting they vote for…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain to Deliberately Infect Volunteers With Coronavirus

Europe

NATO Chief: Alliance to Build Space Center at Ramstein Airbase in Germany

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey October 5, 2020. Turkish Foreign…