Europe

Pope Says Deforestation Must Be Treated as a Global Threat

By Associated Press
September 7, 2019 07:17 PM
Pope Francis is greeted by nuns during his visit at the Discalced Carmelite Nuns monastery in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Sept. 7, 2019. Francis is in Madagascar for the second leg of his weeklong trip to Africa.
Pope Francis is greeted by nuns during his visit at the Discalced Carmelite Nuns monastery in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Sept. 7, 2019. Francis is in Madagascar for the second leg of his weeklong trip to Africa.

ANTANANARIVO - Pope Francis said on Saturday rapid deforestation and the loss of biodiversity in individual countries should not be treated as local issues since they threaten the future of the planet.

Francis made his appeal on a visit to Madagascar, the world's fourth-largest island, which research institutes and aid agencies say has lost about 44% of its forest over the past 60 years, abetted by illegal exports of rosewood and ebony.

Francis zeroed in on endemic corruption, linking it with persistent, long-term poverty as well as poaching and illegal exports of natural resources. Addressing Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, his cabinet and other officials, Francis said some people were profiting from excessive deforestation and the associated loss of species.

"The deterioration of that biodiversity compromises the future of the country and of the earth, our common home," he said.

Following recent huge fires in the Amazon region, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rejected international criticism about his policy to expand farmland, saying it was a domestic issue.

"The last forests are menaced by forest fires, poaching, the unrestricted cutting down of valuable woodlands. Plant and animal biodiversity is endangered by contraband and illegal exportation," Pope Francis said.

Jobs must be created for people whose livelihood harms the environment so they will not see it as their only means of survival, the pontiff added.

"There can be no true ecological approach or effective efforts to safeguard the environment without the attainment of a social justice capable of respecting the right to the common destination of the Earth's goods, not only of present generations, but also of those yet to come," he said.

'Corruption and speculation'

The Amazon fires have lent new urgency to Francis's calls to protect nature, tackle climate change and promote sustainable development -- all themes enshrined in his 2015 encyclical on environmental protection.

Madagascar is one of world's poorest countries. The U.N. Nations World Food Program estimates that more than 90% of its population of 26 million live on less than $2 a day, with chronic child malnutrition widespread.

Corruption is also rampant, Transparency International says. Francis urged the nation's leaders "to fight with strength and determination all endemic forms of corruption and speculation that increase social disparity, and to confront the situations of great instability and exclusion that always create conditions of inhumane poverty."

Conservation groups say that during Rajoelina's first stint in power, his cash-strapped administration presided over a spike in deforestation to supply rosewood and ebony to China despite a national ban on such exports.

Environmental campaign group TRAFFIC estimates that at least one million rosewood logs have been illegally shipped from Madagascar since 2010.

As Asian supplies of valuable hardwoods including rosewood used to make luxury furniture have been depleted, Chinese importers have shifted to Africa, according to Chinese customs data cited by U.S.-based non-profit group Forest Trends.

Later on Saturday, Francis visited a convent of cloistered nuns and joked about the challenges of dealing with strict superiors.

In the evening, he addressed some 100,000 young people at a rally in a field on the outskirts of the capital, urging them to help bring social justice to their country.

Related Stories

Pope Francis during Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Apr. 14, 2019.
The Americas
Pope Francis Donates $500,000 to Help Migrants in Mexico
Pope Francis has donated 500,000 dollars to help migrants in Mexico, offering assistance to local projects that provide food, lodging and basic necessities. The funds, from the Peter's Pence collections, will be distributed among 27 projects promoted by 16 Mexican dioceses and religious congregations, Peter's Pence said in a statement.   In recent months, thousands of migrants have arrived in Mexico, traveling on foot or with makeshift vehicles…
FILE - Pope Francis (L) visits his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, Dec. 21, 2018.
Europe
Retired Pope's Essay on Sex Abuse Raises Eyebrows, Contradicts Pope Francis
Retired Pope Benedict XVI has published an analysis on the Catholic Church's clergy sex abuse scandal, blaming it on the sexual revolution of the 1960s and church laws that protected priests. The essay immediately raised eyebrows, seeming to interfere with or even contradict Pope Francis' own efforts to confront one of the most critical issues facing the church. One church historian called Benedict's essay "catastrophically irresponsible,"…
Cardinal Philippe Barbarin waits for the start of his trial at the Lyon courthouse, central France, Jan. 7, 2019.
Europe
Pope Francis Refuses to Accept Resignation of Convicted French Cardinal
Pope Francis refused to accept the resignation Tuesday of French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who was convicted of failing to report sexual abuse allegations to police.Barbarin said Tuesday he submitted his resignation at the Vatican on Monday but the pope "spoke of the presumption of innocence and did not accept" it.Francis instead asked Barbarin, the most senior French cleric involved in the Catholic Church's worldwide pedophilia scandal, to do what Barbarin believes is…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 03/19/2019 - 12:50
FILE - Nicaraguan poet, priest and Reina Sofia Prize winner, Ernesto Cardenal, who according to local media is being charged for damages against former Tourism Minister Nubia Arcia, listens to his assistant during a meeting at his house in Managua, N
The Americas
Pope Francis Lifts Suspension on Nicaraguan Priest, Poet
Pope Francis has lifted the suspension imposed in 1983 on Nicaraguan priest and poet Ernesto Cardenal, the Vatican's ambassador to Nicaragua said in a statement Monday. Nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag said in a statement that Francis removed the canonical censures following a request from the 94-year-old Cardenal, who has been hospitalized for more than a week. Pope John Paul II suspended Cardenal from his priestly duties because he had become culture…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press