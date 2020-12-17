Europe

Putin Denies Government Involvement in Navalny Poisoning

By VOA News
December 17, 2020 07:43 AM
Journalists sit in front of an electronic screen during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference,…
Journalists sit in front of an electronic screen during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference, held online in a video conference mode, in Moscow, Dec. 17, 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed a media investigation that identified those responsible for poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny as state security assassins. 

Speaking during his annual news conference, Putin called the report a “trick” and said Navalny was not important enough to be the target of such an attack. 

Putin added an accusation that Navalny received support from U.S. intelligence agencies. 

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany.
Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Trailed for Years Before Poisoning, Report Says
An elite Russian intelligence chemical weapons unit tracked opposition figure Alexei Navalny for the past three years, according to investigative website Bellingcat

Navalny fell ill during a flight in Russia in August and was later flown to Germany for treatment.  Labs in Germany, France and Sweden said he was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. 

Putin spoke about a range of topics during his appearance Thursday, including the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. 

Putin said he hopes the change in president in January will help resolve some difficult issues in U.S.-Russian relations. 

In 2017, the U.S. intelligence community assessed Putin ordered an influence campaign targeting the 2016 U.S. presidential election with a goal of helping President Donald Trump’s chances of winning.  A later investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller detailed “sweeping and systemic” Russian government interference. 

Putin on Thursday reiterated Russia’s denial of the U.S. accusations. 

Related Stories

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany.
Europe
Navalny Urges EU to Target Putin's Oligarch Backers
Russian opposition figure urges Brussels to go after wealthy moguls with yachts, investments in Europe 
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 09:53 AM
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is pictured at Charite hospital in Berlin
Europe
EU Imposes Sanctions on 6 Russians Over Navalny Poisoning
The move came a day after Russia's foreign minister warned that Moscow might respond with similar measures
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 08:57 AM
FILE - A poster showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) with the word "poisoned" and a mock offering of "Novichok Tea" are seen outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, during a protest, Sept. 23, 2020.
Europe
Chemical Weapons Watchdog Confirms Nerve Agent Used in Navalny Poisoning
Biomarkers show similarities to banned Soviet-style potent nerve agents; Russia has denied involvement in attack on Kremlin critic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 09:14 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Putin Denies Government Involvement in Navalny Poisoning

Journalists sit in front of an electronic screen during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

French President Macron Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in Paris…
Europe

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Rule on Russia Doping Ban

The building hosting the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is seen in Lausanne on December 17, 2020 ahead of its verdict on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Czech Republic Launches Nationwide Testing Program

A woman undergoes the rapid antigen test for the coronavirus in Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 16, 2020.
Europe

In a First, Air Pollution Listed as Among Causes of Death of British Girl

FILE - Pollution haze is seen over southeast London, through a window in a viewing area of the 95-story The Shard skyscraper, Jan. 19, 2017.