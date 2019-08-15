Europe

Report: US Moves to Seize Iranian Tanker in Gibraltar

By Associated Press
August 15, 2019 05:57 AM
FILE PHOTO: Oil supertanker Grace 1 sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar
Oil supertanker Grace 1 sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar.

MADRID - A newspaper in Gibraltar says the United States has applied to seize an Iranian supertanker that authorities in the British overseas territory were seeking to release from detention.

The Gibraltar Chronicle says the development means a last minute application by the U.S. Department of Justice to extend the ship’s detention prompted the Supreme Court to adjourn its decision until later Thursday. 

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The tanker was seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. It’s suspected of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, and its seizure deepened international tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The Gibraltar government says it is seeking to “de-escalate” the situation over the Grace 1.

