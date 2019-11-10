Europe

Romania Votes For President

By VOA News
November 10, 2019 08:18 AM
A man takes photos as a woman casts her vote in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Voting got underway in Romania's…
A man takes photos as a woman casts her vote in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 10, 2019.

Voters are going to the polls Sunday in Romania for the country's presidential election.

Analysts say incumbent Klaus Iohannis will likely be returned to office in a runoff vote.

Centrist liberal Iohannis, unlike some other Eastern European leaders, has not embraced nationalism.

Polls indicate he will receive 40% of the votes Sunday.

His toughest competition is expected to come from former Prime Minister Viorica Dancilla, leader of the Social Democrats.

If no one receives 50% of Sunday's ballots, there will be a second round of voting November 24.    

 

