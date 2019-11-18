Europe

Russia Hands Back 3 Seized Ships to Ukraine

By Associated Press
November 18, 2019 09:13 AM
This video grab provided by the Krym 24 tv station via AP Television shows a seized Ukrainian ship, right, being towed by a…
A seized Ukrainian ship, right, being towed by a Russian coast guard boat out of the port in Kerch, Crimea, Nov. 17, 2019.

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Ministry says three Ukrainian naval ships that were seized in a shooting confrontation nearly a year ago have been returned.
                   
The two gunboats and a tug were taken by the Russian coast guard on Nov. 25, 2018, as they passed through the Kerch Strait that connects the Black Sea with the Azov Sea, en route to their home port in Mariupol.
                   
The Kerch Strait runs between mainland Russia and Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia claimed the ships violated procedures for transiting the strait.
                   
The Russian coast guard fired shots and seized 24 Ukrainian sailors. The sailors were detained for 10 months and returned home in September as part of a prisoner exchange.
                   
A Russian ministry statement said the ship handover took place Monday but did not give further details.

Related Stories

A Russian cargo ship is seen beneath a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25
Europe
Former US Diplomats Slam Response to 2018 Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ships
Recent Western-imposed sanctions targeting Russia — spawned by a naval attack on Ukrainian soldiers on the Sea of Azov late last year — are too little, too late, say former top U.S. emissaries to the region.The United States, in coordination with Canada and the European Union, leveled the sanctions on more than a dozen Russian officials and businesses earlier in March, citing Moscow's "continued aggression in Ukraine."On Nov. 25, 2018, Russian Coast Guard…
Default Author Profile
By Iryna Matviichuk
Fri, 03/22/2019 - 15:00
In this file combination of pictures created on March 26, 2018 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during his annual press conference in Moscow on Dec. 17, 2015, and US President Donald Trump speaking about the spending bill during a press
Europe
Trump Cancels Putin Meeting Over Moscow Seizure of Ukrainian Ships
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled a planned two-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Moscow's seizure of Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea region."Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina," Trump said on Twitter as he left Washington for Buenos Aires and the weekend…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press