Europe

Russia to Upgrade Homegrown Encyclopaedia After Putin Pans Wikipedia

December 02, 2019 09:37 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations in Nalchik, Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia, Nov. 29, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations in Nalchik, Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia, Nov. 29, 2019.

MOSCOW - Russia is to set up a new online site for its national encyclopedia after President Vladimir Putin said Wikipedia was unreliable and should be replaced.

The move will ensure people can find "reliable information that is constantly updated on the basis of scientifically verified sources of knowledge," a government resolution said.

Putin last month proposed replacing the crowd-sourced online encyclopedia Wikipedia with an electronic version of the Great Russian Encyclopedia - the successor to the Soviet Union's main encyclopedia.

"This, at any rate, would be reliable information offered in a modern form," Putin said then.

In 2015, Russia briefly blocked the Russian-language version of Wikipedia for an article containing information on cannabis under legislation banning sites with drug-related material.

Moscow has also introduced tougher online controls over the Russian segment of the internet so that it can keep on functioning even if cut off from foreign infrastructure.

The Great Russian Encyclopedia is already available in a basic electronic format.

The new online portal will cost about 2 billion rubles ($31 million), Sergei Kravets, an editor for the Great Russian Encyclopedia was quoted as saying on Nov. 21 by TASS news agency.

The government will also set up a national research and education center for the Great Russian Encyclopedia, the resolution, signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A woman holds a smartphone displaying icons for social apps Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others, as seen on a screen in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2018.
Europe
Putin Signs Law Making Russian Apps Mandatory on Smartphones, Computers
The law, which will come into force on July 1 next year, has been met with resistance by some electronics retailers, who say the legislation was adopted without consulting them
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 14:01
FILE - A man passes by the office of "Memorial" rights group in Moscow, Russia. The building has the words "Foreign Agent (Loves) USA" spray-painted on its facade.
Europe
Russia's Putin Signs Law to Label People Foreign Agents
Rights groups fear the move will further restrict media freedoms in the country
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 15:43
Europe

Russia to Upgrade Homegrown Encyclopaedia After Putin Pans Wikipedia

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations in Nalchik, Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia, Nov. 29, 2019.
Press Freedom

Malta PM Defends Actions as Opposition Quits Parliament

Police officers are seen inside the Parliament, as demonstrators block the streets around it, in Valletta, Malta, December 2,…
Europe

Kosovo Indicts Six Over Murder of Moderate Serb Leader

FILE - A portrait of Oliver Ivanovic is seen during a memorial service for the Kosovo Serb leader in Mitrovica, Kosovo, Jan. 16, 2018.
Europe

Hungarian President Names Budapest Judge to Lead Judiciary Office

Hungary's President Janos Ader speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York…
Science & Health

Don't Fiddle While the Planet Burns, UN Chief Warns Climate Summit

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers his opening speech at the start of the U.N. climate change conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 2, 2019.