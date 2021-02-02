Europe

Russian Dissident Navalny Faces Possible Multi-Year Prison Sentence

By VOA News
February 02, 2021 10:58 AM
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 2, 2021.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 2, 2021.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in a Moscow court Tuesday to face parole violation charges that could land him up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

A sentence for the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin could trigger more protests, following two weekends of rallies in several Russian cities demanding his release.

Riot police detain a man during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
Blinken Slams Putin for Crackdown on Navalny Supporters 
US secretary of state also had strong words for Iran and China 

Navalny was arrested immediately upon arrival in Moscow on Jan. 17 for alleged parole violations after returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Russia.

Navalny has accused Putin of ordering Russia’s security services to poison him, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Several European laboratories have confirmed that Navalny, 44, was poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent developed by the former Soviet Union.

A Russian court recently ruled Navalny must remain in jail, rejecting his appeal against his arrest.  The United States and other Western countries have strongly condemned Navalny’s arrest and demanded his unconditional release.

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service says Navalny violated the probation terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money laundering conviction, which he denounced as politically motivated. 

The service asked the Simonovsky District Court in Moscow to convert his three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence into one that must be served in prison. 

Navalny’s attorneys have argued that he was rehabilitating in Germany and, therefore, was unable to fully comply with his probation terms. His defense also maintained that due process was repeatedly violated during his arrest.

As he sat in a glass cage in the courtroom during Tuesday’s hearing, Navalny said, “I came back to Moscow after I completed the course of treatment.” He added, “What else could I have done?”

Navalny's jailing has sparked very large protests across Russia over the past two weekends, with tens of thousands of people demanding his release and chanting anti-Putin slogans. 

Police arrested more than 5,700 people during Sunday's rallies, including more than 1,900 in Moscow, the biggest number in the country since the Soviet era. Most demonstrators were released after being given court summonses and are subject to fines or jail terms of up to 15 days. Several protesters face criminal charges over alleged violence against police. 

Related Stories

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Sunday,…
Europe
Thousands Detained in Pro-Navalny Rallies Across Russia
Second weekend of protests calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was arrested last month when returning to Russia after being treated in Germany for poisoning
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Sun, 01/31/2021 - 04:27 AM
Riot police detain a man during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
Europe
Blinken Slams Putin for Crackdown on Navalny Supporters 
US secretary of state also had strong words for Iran and China 
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 12:31 PM
Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) soldiers stand blocking enter to the Palace Square a day before Sunday's protest in St…
Europe
Russia Warns Navalny Supporters Not to Attend Sunday Protests 
Warning comes amid detentions of Navalny associates and opposition journalists and a police plan to restrict movement Sunday in the center of Moscow
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 06:19 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Russian Dissident Navalny Faces Possible Multi-Year Prison Sentence

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 2, 2021.
Europe

 Ankara May Be Poised for Pivot From Middle East to Central Asia

A handout picture taken and released on December 10, 2020 by the Turkish presidential press service shows Turkish President…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Identifies 105 Cases of South African COVID-19 Variant

A public health information message is seen at a bus stop in West Ealing as the South African variant of the novel coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Europe's Populists Ready to Seize on COVID Vaccination Bungle

A medical staff member receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the at the CHR Centre…
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Pharma Company Bayer to Produce New COVID Vaccine

Florian von der Muelbe, COO of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, explains the company’s research on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020.