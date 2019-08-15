Europe

Russian 'Miracle': 23 Hurt When Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Cornfield

By Reuters
August 15, 2019 04:12 AM
Firefighters spray foam on a wing of the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane following an emergency landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow Region, Russia, Aug. 15, 2019.
Firefighters spray foam on a wing of the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane following an emergency landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow Region, Russia, Aug. 15, 2019.

Updated Aug. 15, 5:45 a.m.

MOSCOW — Russians hailed a miracle Thursday after a passenger plane carrying 233 people made an emergency landing in a corn field on the outskirts of Moscow after striking a flock of birds shortly after takeoff.

The Ministry of Health said 23 people had suffered injuries, but that nobody had been killed when the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 came down in a field southeast of Moscow after striking a flock of gulls, disrupting its engines.

State television said the maneuver was being dubbed the “miracle over Ramensk,” a reference to the district of Moscow region where the plane came down more than 1 km (0.62 miles) from Zhukovsky International Airport.

The Interfax news agency cited a source as saying one person had suffered serious injuries.

A view shows the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane following an emergency landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow Region, Russia, Aug. 15, 2019.

The Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid lauded pilot Damir Yusupov as a “hero,” saying he had saved 233 lives, “having masterfully landed a plane without its landing gear with a failing engine right in a corn field.”

Some drew comparisons with U.S. Airways Flight 1549, which performed a landing on the Hudson River in 2009 after striking a flock of geese.

The engines were turned off when it made the emergency landing and it also had its landing gear up, said Elena Mikheyeva, a spokeswoman for Russia’s civil aviation authority.

An unnamed passenger interviewed by state television said the plane had started to shake violently shortly after take-off.

“Five seconds later, the lights on the right side of the plane started flashing and there was a smell of burning. Then we landed and everyone ran away,” he said.

The plane was to fly to Simferopol in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Safety concerns have plagued Russia’s airline industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, though standards are widely recognized to have sharply risen on international routes in particular in recent years.
 

Related Stories

People help an injured victim who morns for the lost of his family member at the site of plane crash in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A small Pakistani military plane crashed into a residential area near the garrison city of…
South & Central Asia
18 Killed as Pakistan Army Plane Crashes into Residential Area
The plane crashed into a poor village near an upscale neighborhood in garrison city of Rawalpindi that is home to the army's headquarters, creating a fireball that lit up the night sky and terrified residents
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
July 30, 2019
A plume of smoke rises after an airplane crash, seen from Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, in Haleiwa, Hawaii, June 21, 2019.
USA
Skydiving Plane Crash in Hawaii Kills 11
Crash of twin-engine Beechcraft King Air Friday evening happened as it took off from Dillingham Airfield on the north shore of Oahu
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 22, 2019
Israeli manager of Soda Stream, Daniel Birnbaum, collects plastic bottles at the beach of Roatan, Honduras, Oct. 9, 2018. The island off the Atlantic Coast of Honduras is a tourist destination.
The Americas
Five Foreigners Die in Plane Crash off Honduras
Five foreigners including the pilot died Saturday when their private plane crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Roatan island, a tourist destination on the Atlantic coast of Honduras, local authorities said. Officials gave conflicting accounts of the victims’ nationalities. Armed forces spokesman Jose Domingo Meza said four of the victims were from the United States and the fifth victim’s nationality had yet to be determined. Local…
Members of emergency services and investigators work at the scene of an incident involving an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia May 6, 2019.
Europe
At Least 40 Dead as Plane Crashes at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport
VOA's Isabela Cocoli contributed to this report.MOSCOW — A pilot of the Russian passenger plane which erupted in flames during an emergency landing in Moscow Sunday said he believed that lightning led to the crash, which killed at least 41 people.Pilot Denis Evdokimov was quoted in Russian media Monday as saying that "because of lightning, we had a loss of radio communication." The pilot did not specify whether the plane was struck directly.Russia's…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters