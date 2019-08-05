Europe

Russia's Putin Slams US Nuclear Treaty Withdrawal

By Associated Press
August 5, 2019 10:38 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Aug. 5, 2019. (Sputnik/M. Klimentyev/Kremlin)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Aug. 5, 2019. (Sputnik/M. Klimentyev/Kremlin)

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will not deploy short- or medium-range nuclear weapons unless in response to U.S. deployments.

His comments Monday come after a meeting with his security council concerning Washington's withdrawal Friday from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Putin says "our actions will be exclusively reciprocal and mirrored" relating to "the development, production and deployment" of missiles once banned by INF.

Earlier Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters Washington's withdrawal from the treaty raised the risk of a new nuclear arms race.

The U.S. announced its intention of withdrawing from the treaty last year, after accusing Russia for years of violating the treaty with a new ground-launched missile.

Related Stories

00:02:31
USA
US Withdrawal From Landmark INF Nuclear Treaty Sparks Security Concerns
The United States has pulled out of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in order to develop its own new missiles, after the Russians refused to destroy new missiles that NATO says violate the pact. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "Russia is solely responsible for the treaty's demise" because Moscow failed to return to compliance despite repeated warnings. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington on the end of a landmark treaty.
A visitor takes pictures of replicas of North Korea's Scud-B missile, (center green) and South Korean missiles that are displayed at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul. North Korea said it would bolster its nuclear weaponry with an unspecified new meth
00:30:11
Global Nuclear Security
Although the Cold War ended in 1991, the nuclear threat lives on. In today’s context unstable actors such as North Korea are testing nuclear weapons, and the world is witnessing rising tensions with Iran in the wake of the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Joe Cirincione, President of Ploughshares Fund, joins host Carol Castiel, and VOA broadcaster Ira Mellman, for a discussion on nuclear security from a global perspective.
Default Author Profile
By Carol Castiel
August 02, 2019
FILE - U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev sign the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty at the White House, Dec. 8 1987.
USA
Demise of US-Russian Nuclear Treaty Triggers Warnings
As the landmark INF treaty ends, its Cold War authors warn of a nuclear arms race
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
July 31, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press