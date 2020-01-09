Europe

Spain Court Refuses to Recognize Catalan Separatist as MEP

By Agence France-Presse
January 09, 2020 11:58 AM
FILE - Jailed Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras leaves after getting his parliamentary credentials at Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2019.
FILE - Jailed Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras leaves after getting his parliamentary credentials at Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2019.

MADRID - Spain's Supreme Court on Thursday refused to recognize jailed Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras as a European MP because of his October conviction over a failed 2017 independence bid.

In a long-awaited ruling, the court said it would not authorize his temporary release from prison to collect his European parliamentary credentials, thereby rejecting a December ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

"The court found that Junqueras should not be freed [to collect his MEP credentials] following his October conviction, which implies the suspension of his status as a European parliamentarian," it said.

Junqueras won a seat in the European Parliament in May elections, despite being in pre-trial detention in Spain on charges linked to his role in a banned Catalan referendum and a short-lived declaration of independence.

But he was prevented from leaving prison in June to attend a Spanish swearing-in ceremony, and thus from travelling to Brussels to take up his post, prompting him to file an appeal.

Last month, the ECJ ruled that Spain should have let him out to receive his credentials after the May elections, saying that even jailed MEPs benefited from parliamentary immunity.

Catalan separatists hailed the ruling as a victory.

But in its response to the ECJ, the Supreme Court decided against allowing him out to collect his accreditation.

It said that the traveling privileges recognized by the ECJ were "not a protective shield against the sentence" and rejected any grounds for the invalidation of the Catalan separatists' trial, which finished a day before Junqueras was declared an MEP-elect, nor of the resulting sentence.

The court said it had communicated its decision to the European Parliament as well as to Spain's Central Election Committee.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Jailed Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras leaves after getting his parliamentary credentials at Spanish Parliament,…
Europe
EU Court: Catalan Separatist Leader Jailed by Spain Had Immunity
Oriol Junqueras was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October for his role in a 2017 Catalan independence referendum that was deemed illegal by Spanish courts
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 16:20
The leader of the Catalan ERC party and European Parliament candidate Oriol Junqueras speaks from Soto del Real prison in…
Europe
Spain: Socialists Pin Future Government on Catalan's Release
Spain's state attorney is calling for the temporary release of Oriol Junqueras, an imprisoned Catalan politician elected as a European Union member of parliament, in a largely symbolic step that could pave the way for a center-left governing alliance to take office in the country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 14:51
People use theTsunami Democratic encrypted messaging phone app to advocate for "peaceful civil disobedience." The downloadable…
Europe
The Future of Protest? Catalans Outwit Spanish Authorities With Phone App
Democratic Tsunami group uses app to anonymously coordinate huge protests
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 15:04
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse
Europe

Spain Court Refuses to Recognize Catalan Separatist as MEP

FILE - Jailed Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras leaves after getting his parliamentary credentials at Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2019.
Europe

Statue Mocking Donald Trump Torched in Slovenia

A wooden statue resembling Donald Trump is built near Kamnik, Slovenia.
Europe

Moscow House Arrest of US Investor Extended

Founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who was detained on suspicion of fraud, sits inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Feb. 15, 2019.
Europe

Pope Slams Leaders on 'Weak' Response to Climate Change

Pope Francis poses for an official photograph with diplomats accredited to the Holy See at the end of the traditional exchange…
Europe

Norway to Take 600 Migrants Evacuated to Rwanda From Libya

FILE PHOTO: An illegal African migrant prays at a detention camp in Tripoli, Libya, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny -…

Latest news