Europe

Tens of Thousands ‘March for Freedom’ in Belarus 

By VOA News
Updated August 16, 2020 09:30 AM
People attend a rally in support of the Belarusian opposition, in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn…
FILE - People hold pictures of a protesters beaten by police during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 15, 2020.

Rival rallies were held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk Sunday, a week after a disputed election that gave longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko another term in office. 

Tens of thousands of protesters questioning the legitimacy of the recent election gathered for a “March for Freedom”, called for by opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. 

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters gathered in support of Lukashenko, who said Sunday that he would not hold new elections. 

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures as he greets his supporters gathered at Independent Square of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 16, 2020.

Addressing the crowd Sunday, Lukashenko denied allegations of election fraud and blamed foreign interference for days of unrest, claiming that NATO was amassing weapons 15 miles from Belarus’ borders. 

Belarusians have been protesting in the capital, Minsk, and other cities since election officials declared Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, winner of the August 9 election, with over 80% of the votes against the main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with about 9.9%. 

Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Leshchenya expressed his support for protesters in an undated video published Saturday by Belarusian Nasha Niva media.   

"I stand in solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities with peaceful marches so that their voice could be heard,” Leshchenya said in the video. “The Belarusians have achieved this right through suffering." 

People hold old Belarusian national flags while gathered at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died during clashes protesting election results, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 15, 2020.

Thousands took to the streets of Minsk again Saturday, heeding Tsikhanouskaya’s call  to supporters to rally over the weekend and press on with a movement that presents the biggest challenge to Lukashenko's grip on power in 26 years, since 1994. 

Protesters also marched to the Belarusian state television center, complaining broadcasts are biased in favor Lukashenko and give a skewed image of the protests. 

About 100 staff members came out and joined the protest, saying they planned a strike Monday. 

Facing the biggest challenge to his rule under pressure to resign, Lukashenko called for help from Moscow in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing the situation as “a threat not only to Belarus." 

Lukashenko told military chiefs later in the day that Putin had offered "comprehensive help" to "ensure the security of Belarus." 

The Kremlin said in a statement that both presidents agreed the "problems" in Belarus would be "resolved soon" and the countries' ties would strengthen. 

 

 

Related Stories

People hold old Belarusian national flags while gathered at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died during clashes protesting election results, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 15, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Leader Says Russia Willing to Help Counter Protests
Statement by Lukashenko comes as thousands of demonstrators in Belarus took to the streets again Saturday to demand for him to resign after a presidential vote they call fraudulent
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/15/2020 - 19:11
Women walk through a gate after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rally.
Press Freedom
In Belarus, Journalists Beaten and Detained, Internet Cut
Media covering protests over reelection of Belarus President Lukashenko attacked and arrested
Danila Galperovich
By Danila Galperovich
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 16:50
People, some of them ethnic Belarusians, light flares and wave Belarusian flags to support Belarusian opposition in front of…
Europe
EU Calls for Sanctions on Belarus After Disputed Elections
Security forces crack down on protests against strongman Lukashenko
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:18
People take part in an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election…
Europe
Uncertainty Hovers Over Belarus as Thousands Hit the Streets Again
Key factories across the country announce work stoppages until Lukashenko resigns — in several cases rejecting entreaties to return to work from plant directors loyal to government
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:18
Workers react as they gather during a rally at the Minsk Automobile Plant in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Workers at…
Europe
Belarus Authorities Free Detainees Amid Protesters' Pressure
Many of those who were released talked about brutal beatings and other abuse at the hands of police, and some showed bruises, wept and embraced their relatives
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 08:10
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

USAGM Honors VOA Polish Broadcaster Zofia Korbonska

Zofia Korbonska
Europe

Tens of Thousands ‘March for Freedom’ in Belarus 

People attend a rally in support of the Belarusian opposition, in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn…
Europe

Belarus Leader Says Russia Willing to Help Counter Protests

People hold old Belarusian national flags while gathered at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died during clashes protesting election results, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 15, 2020.
Europe

Number of Migrants Landing in Italy More Than Doubles in Past Year

FILE - Migrants arrive in Porto Empedocle, Sicily, aboard two military ships after being transferred from the island of Lampedusa, where a number of small boats carrying migrants arrived a few days earlier, July 27, 2020.
Europe

Huge Protests Continue in Russia's Khabarovsk Over Arrest of Ex-Governor

People carrying a poster reading "Long Live Belarus", and an old Belarusian national flag, march during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region, Russia, Aug. 15, 2020.