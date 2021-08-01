Europe

Turkey Battles Raging Fires as People Count the Cost

By Dorian Jones
August 01, 2021 10:14 AM
Firefighters work in the smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, forcing people to be…
Firefighters work in the smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, forcing people to be evacuated, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2021.

ISTANBUL - Thousands of Turkish firefighters are battling for a fifth day against raging fires that are threatening some of Turkey's main tourist resorts. Six people have  already died in the fires.

A child cries fire, fire, as a family drives through the night trying to escape the surrounding inferno in Turkey’s Marmaris region. The video has gone viral in Turkey.  

Firefighters backed by helicopters are battling raging fires across Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean regions, home to some of Europe's most prominent tourist resorts. Record high temperatures and powerful dry winds are hampering their efforts. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for tourists in some resorts. One of the worst-affected areas is Turkey's Bodrum resort. Bodrum resident Melis Birder spoke to VOA Sunday. 

“I feel terrible; we are under stress because it's very hot here," said Birder. "The one that started in Muscular on the airport road in Bodrum is still spreading; the others have been put down. As the wind is picking up, it's getting more dangerous again. Some people are very stressed, very sad. On the other hand, I was hearing party music from the shore last night.” 

An aerial photo shows the destruction caused by wildfires near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey,…
An aerial photo shows the destruction caused by wildfires near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, July 30, 2021.

The fires are dealing a hammer blow to Turkey's vital tourism industry, still trying to recover from losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many farmers, too, have been devastated by the fires. This farmer, who didn't want to be identified, in Turkey's Manavgat region, is traumatized by the experience.    

He says, "I don't care if it's a car or house burned but look at these animals. They lost their lives; they are my life, these were my beauties, these were my hope," he adds, "but a calf was born in all this chaos. I took it from the fire. My children wrapped them in their arms. But its mother died." 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saturday in a 30-vehicle convoy, visited some of the worst-hit resorts. He declared the region a disaster zone, promising compensation for those who have suffered losses. Authorities are investigating whether some of the more than 100 fires could be arson, and Erdogan gave a chilling warning to any perpetrator. 

He says, "If you rip our heart out, I swear, we will rip your heart out; if we find such a connection — there are already some indications — we will do whatever it takes."   

The government is facing growing criticism that the country's fleet of firefighting planes are out of action, relying instead on three rented Russian planes. Erdogan said that more planes had arrived, and more were on the way, from neighboring Ukraine, Russia, and Azerbaijan. Authorities say that most of the more than 100 fires are under control. But some resorts remain under threat, and with temperatures forecast to soar to new record levels in coming days, the fight appears far from over.   

 

 

Related Stories

A man looks at the destruction caused by wildfires near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Friday,…
Europe
Firefighters Continue to Battle Deadly Wildfires in Southern Turkey
The wildfires have killed four people and forced evacuations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 12:58 PM
A man walks toward wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday,…
Europe
Turkey Evacuates Panicked Tourists by Boat From Wildfires 
Coast guard units were leading the operation and authorities asked private boats and yachts to assist in evacuation efforts from the sea as new wildfires erupted
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 04:56 PM
FILE - A family from Afghanistan gather at an abandoned building in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border, March 6, 2020.
Europe
Turkey Faces Dilemma as Afghan Refugees Start Arriving 
Ankara is extending border wall with Iran as analysts warn of rising social and political tensions if more Afghan refugees enter Turkey
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 12:25 PM
Demonstrators hold a placard which reads as "to Struggle Shoulder to Shoulder" on July, 31 2021 in Istanbul, as they take part…
Europe
10 Arrested in Turkey in Deaths of 7 from Kurdish Family
Family members say the attack was ethnically motivated, while authorities blame a long-running feud between two families
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 07:16 PM
Dorian Jones
By
Dorian Jones

Latest News

Middle East

Turkish Demonstrators Protest Brutal Slaying of Kurdish Family

Silivri, Turkey
Silicon Valley & Technology

Russians Hacked Federal Prosecutors, US Justice Department Says

FILE PHOTO: The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio…
Europe

10 Arrested in Turkey in Deaths of 7 from Kurdish Family

Demonstrators hold a placard which reads as "to Struggle Shoulder to Shoulder" on July, 31 2021 in Istanbul, as they take part…
Africa

Ship Rescues Nearly 200 Migrants Off Libya 

This handout photograph released by SOS Mediterranee on July 6, 2021, shows some of the 369 migrants who were rescued from a…
Science & Health

Heat Wave Causes Massive Melt of Greenland Ice Sheet 

A satellite image shows Ingolf Fjord, Greenland July 29, 2021. Picture taken July 29, 2021. European Union, Copernicus Sentinel…