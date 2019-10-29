Europe

Turkey Detains 3 IS Militants Planning Attack

By Associated Press
October 29, 2019 07:08 AM
Turkish police officers provide security outside Besiktas Park in Istanbul, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, where the upcoming UEFA…
FILE - Turkish police officers provide security outside Besiktas Park in Istanbul, Aug. 12, 2019.

  ANKARA - Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained three suspected Islamic State group militants who were allegedly scheming a ``sensational'' attack in the aftermath of the killing of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 
 
Anadolu Agency said Tuesday the three, who have not been identified, were detained in simultaneous raids in Istanbul. They were allegedly preparing for a possible attack to coincide with Tuesday's celebrations marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish republic.
 
Turkey has stepped up security following al-Baghdadi's killing in a U.S. raid in Syria. Police on Monday detained 20 foreign nationals suspected of IS links in a security sweep in Ankara.
 
Turkey was hit by a wave of attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on IS and Kurdish militants that killed around 300 people.

Related Stories

Turkish riot police stand guard in front of a local branch of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir,…
Middle East
Turkey's Syria Operation Sees Crackdown on Kurdish Party
Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish militia sees domestic crackdown on main pro-Kurdish party and wider civic society, analysts warn
Default Author Profile
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 17:57
Map of Reyhanli, Turkey
Middle East
Turkey: 20 People Detained over Suspected IS Links
The sweep came a day after the United States announced that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid in Syria
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 11:58
The cover of Le Point, a French weekly political magazine, featuring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the headline …
Europe
Turkey Targets Foreign Journalists in Press Freedom Crackdown 
Complaint filed against French magazine Le Point's director and editor in chief of publication's international section, based on cover of Oct. 24 issue 
Default Author Profile
By Wyatt Redd
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 17:37
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press