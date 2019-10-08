Europe

Turkey's President Attends Launch of Serbia-Bosnia Highway Work

By Associated Press
October 8, 2019 01:25 PM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, pushes a button to commence construction of a highway
Turkey's President Erdogan pushes a button to commence construction of a highway west of Belgrade, Serbia, Oct. 8, 2019.

BELGRADE, SERBIA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Bosnia's rival leaders to end a year-long political deadlock that has fueled tensions in the country.
 
Erdogan held a joint meeting Tuesday in Belgrade with the three members of Bosnia's multi-ethnic presidency and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic.
 
On the second day of his visit to Serbia, Erdogan is also attending a ceremony inaugurating a Turkish-financed highway linking Belgrade with Bosnia's capital of Sarajevo that is part of efforts to boost cooperation between the former wartime foes.

Long after the 1992-95 war in Bosnia ended, the country remains ethnically divided between majority Muslim Bosniaks and Serbs and Croats. Disagreements over relations with NATO have blocked the formation of a new government a year after a general election was held.

