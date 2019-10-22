Europe

UK Lifts ban on Egypt Resort Flights, 4 Years After Bombing

By Associated Press
October 22, 2019 08:30 AM
In this picture taken, June 25, 2015, a tourist enjoys the sun setting over the Red Sea in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
FILE - A tourist enjoys the sun setting over the Red Sea in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, June 25, 2015.

LONDON - The British government says U.K. airlines can resume flights to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, suspended after an Islamic State bombing that brought down a Russian passenger plane four years ago.
 
The Department for Transport said on Tuesday that ``improvements in security procedures at the airport, and close co-operation between the U.K. and Egypt on aviation security, mean commercial airlines can now be allowed to operate routes to and from the airport.''
 
The Sinai Peninsula resort had been a major package-holiday destination for British tourists before the November 2015 attack, which killed all 224 people on board and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

