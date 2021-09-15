Europe

UK Prime Minister Johnson Demotes Foreign Secretary in Cabinet Reshuffle

By VOA News
September 15, 2021 01:51 PM
Dominic Raab, recently appointed as Justice Secretary, walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021…
Dominic Raab, recently appointed as Justice Secretary, walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday demoted Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to justice secretary and deputy prime minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle seen by some as an attempt to refocus on rebuilding an economy still reeling from COVID-19 lockdowns. 

Liz Truss was expected to take his position, leaving her position as secretary of state for international trade. 

Several other cabinet members left or have been reassigned. 

Johnson also said Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson were no longer in their positions.  

Johnson's promise to tackle regional inequality swept him to power in 2019 with the biggest Conservative Party majority since Margaret Thatcher.  

COVID-19 derailed that agenda. 

"We know the public also want us to deliver on their priorities, and that's why the prime minister wants to ensure we have the right team in place for that," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. 

Many Conservative Party lawmakers said the moves were long overdue, with one anonymously telling Reuters that the cabinet was "appallingly encrusted with barnacles." 

Raab recently faced heavy criticism for remaining on vacation in Greece as the Taliban took over Afghanistan. 

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters. 
 

Related Stories

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to give a statement on Afghanistan at the Houses of Parliament,…
Europe
British PM Johnson Raises Taxes to Tackle Health, Social Care Crisis
Some in Johnson's governing party accuse him of breaking an election promise
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 05:06 AM
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021.
Europe
Britain's Raab Says EU Should Stop Treating N. Ireland as 'Separate Country'  
Foreign minister criticizes European Union for treating Northern Ireland as if it were separate country rather than part of United Kingdom, and says that approach was causing damage to British province
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 07:22 AM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his partner Carrie Symonds to cast his vote in local council elections, in London, May 6, 2021.
Europe
UK's Boris Johnson Celebrates Local Election Wins
Ruling Conservatives appear on course to pull off a historic election victory, making deep inroads into the Labour Party’s traditional heartland
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 08:43 AM
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, greets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson upon his arrival for a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Jan. 19, 2020.
Europe
Johnson, Merkel Urge Economic Powers to Pledge Toward Climate Change
British PM says he will press G-7 leaders; German Chancellor says pandemic should not dissuade investment in climate aid
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 02:39 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

UK Prime Minister Johnson Demotes Foreign Secretary in Cabinet Reshuffle

Dominic Raab, recently appointed as Justice Secretary, walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021…
Europe

EU President Calls on Member Countries to Develop Defense Capabilities Without US Support

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a State of the Union Address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sept. 15, 2021.
Europe

UK Court to Ensure Sexual Assault Papers Can Be Served on Prince Andrew

November 21st 2019 - Prince Andrew The Duke of York steps down from all official royal public duties amid the escalation of his…
Europe

Report Points to Success in Global Campaign Against Cluster Bombs

Cluster bomb diagram
Europe

Polish Media Furious Over Belarus Border Ban

Polish soldiers build a fence on the border between Poland and Belarus near the village of Nomiki, Poland August 26, 2021…