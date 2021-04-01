Europe

Ukraine: Russia Massing Troops on Border; US Warns Moscow

By Agence France-Presse
April 01, 2021 07:08 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda as they meet in…
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda as they meet in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2020.

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Moscow of building up troops on his country's border as the United States warned Russia against "intimidating" Ukraine.

Kyiv has been locked in a conflict with Russian-backed separatists since 2014, and this week Ukrainian officials reported Russian troop movement in annexed Crimea and on the border, near territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

On Thursday, Zelensky's ministers discussed the escalating security situation with Western allies, including U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Zelensky said in a statement that "military exercises and possible provocations along the border are traditional Russian games." He accused Moscow of seeking to create "a threatening atmosphere" as Kyiv hopes to resume a cease-fire brokered last year.

The U.S. State Department said it was "absolutely concerned by recent escalations of Russian aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine."

"What we would object to are aggressive actions that have an intent of intimidating, of threatening, our partner Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Some observers said the reported Russian troop buildup was a test for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who caused an uproar in Moscow last month by calling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "killer."

This week, Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a rise in violence between government forces and Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which has undermined the cease-fire.

Zelensky said 20 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 57 wounded since the start of the year.

Separately, the military announced that a Ukrainian soldier had been wounded in an attack it blamed on separatists.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at the…
FILE - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 10, 2021..

'Ready for an offensive'

On Thursday, U.S. defense chief Austin called his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Taran, Ukraine's defense ministry said.

Austin said during the call that Washington would "not leave Ukraine alone in the event of escalating Russian aggression," the ministry said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, for his part, discussed the "aggravation by the Russian Federation of the security situation" on the front line with his Canadian counterpart, Marc Garneau.

Ukraine's military intelligence accused Russia of preparing to "expand its military presence" in the separatist-controlled eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

In a statement, the intelligence service said it "does not rule out" an attempt by Russian forces to move "deep into Ukrainian territory."

A high-ranking Ukrainian government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the Russian army was practicing "military coordination" with separatists.

"From mid-April their combat units will be ready for an offensive," the official told AFP.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow.
FILE - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 19, 2019.

West shouldn't 'worry'

Moscow has repeatedly denied sending troops and arms to buttress the separatists, and Putin's spokesman stressed on Thursday that Moscow was at liberty to move troops across its territory.

"The Russian Federation moves its armed forces within its territory at its discretion," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but he did not directly confirm a troop buildup on the Ukrainian border.

He added that "it should not worry anyone and does not pose a threat to anyone."

The war in eastern Ukraine broke out in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula following a bloody uprising that ousted Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president, Viktor Yanukovych.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said U.S. forces in Europe had raised their alert status following the "recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine."

Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, also spoke with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Valery Gerasimov and Ruslan Khomchak.

Khomchak said this week that 28,000 separatist fighters and "more than 2,000 Russian military instructors and advisers" were currently stationed in eastern Ukraine.

On Thursday, the deputy head of Zelensky's office, Roman Mashovets, called for joint drills with NATO forces to "help stabilize the security situation."

Zelensky was elected in 2019 promising to end the years-long conflict, but critics say a shaky cease-fire was his only tangible achievement.

The fighting has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014, according to the United Nations.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A man pushes a bicycle past a Ukrainian soldier, who stands guard in a street March 3, 2021, in the town of Novhorodske, Donetsk region, Ukraine, where fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatists continues.
Europe
Blinken Vows US Support for Ukraine in Call With Foreign Minister
US top diplomat, in phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, affirms Washington's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity 'in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 07:35 PM
Career Foreign Service officer George Kent, center in bowtie, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on…
US Politics
VOA Interview: State Dept's George Kent Discusses US-Ukraine Relations
He’s deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs
Default Author Profile
By Myroslava Gongadze
Wed, 03/24/2021 - 11:42 PM
U.S. Navy Mark VI Patrol Boat makes its way towards an exercise area during a U.S./UK Mine Countermeasures Exercise (MCMEX)…
Europe
US Sending Patrol Boats, Equipment to Ukraine
Pentagon says the $125 million aid package is designed to help Kyiv 'effectively defend' against Russian aggression
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 03:53 PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington, Feb. 4, 2021.
Europe
On Eve of Russia Invasion Anniversary, US, EU Reaffirm Crimea Belongs to Ukraine
Blinken, Maas call on Russia to comply with international laws and end occupation of Crimea
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:04 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Latest News

Europe

Ukraine: Russia Massing Troops on Border; US Warns Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda as they meet in…
Europe

Russian Spies Augment Effort to Grab NATO Secrets, Say Western Officials 

General view of the Russian Embassy after a Russian army official, who is accredited with the embassy, and an Italian navy…
Europe

Report on France’s Role in Rwanda’s Genocide Fails to Lay to Rest a Dark Past

Historian and Commission chief on the France's role in 1994's Rwandan genocide, Vincent Duclert, right, gives a report to…
Europe

Rights Court Backs RFE/RL Journalist in Case to Protect Phone Data From Ukrainian Officials 

This photo shows the inside of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, eastern France, on February 7, 2019. …
Africa

France Rejects UN Report of Airstrike on Wedding Party 

A video grab made available on March 30, 2021 shows aerial images of the area around the village of Bounti in central Mali,…