Europe

Ukraine's New President Proposes Talks With Putin

By Associated Press
July 8, 2019 02:35 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a EU-Ukraine summit press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8, 2019.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a EU-Ukraine summit press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8, 2019.

KYIV - Ukraine's new president has proposed holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in the east and Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested that he and Putin meet in Minsk, Belarus, adding he would like the leaders of the U.S., Britain, France and Germany to join the talks.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will study Zelenskiy's proposal.

Speaking after Monday's talks with European Union leaders in Kyiv, Zelenskiy also said that his government could consider lifting the economic blockade of the rebel areas.

He said restrictions on trade with the regions controlled by Russia-supported separatists could be removed if the insurgents surrender control over the industrial assets they confiscated.

Related Stories

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on a military vehicle near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2015.
Europe
US Senate Approves Expanded Military Aid to Ukraine  
Senate's version of annual US military authorization bill adds $50 million more than 2019 allocation 
Default Author Profile
By Oksana Bedratenko
June 28, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press