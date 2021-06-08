UN Court to Rule on Bosnia War Crimes Appeal

U.N. judges are set to rule Tuesday on former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s appeal of his 2017 conviction for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Mladic, 78, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of leading the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, and of terror and unlawful attacks against civilians in Sarajevo during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. Mladic maintains his innocence.
His lawyers argued that his conviction was based on what they say were legal and factual mistakes, and that he should be acquitted or re-tried because others were responsible for atrocities.
Prosecutors have also appealed Mladic’s acquittal on another genocide charge related to the conflict.
In 2016, Mladic’s political chief Radovan Karadzic was found guilty of similar charges and sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for masterminding atrocities by Bosnian Serb forces. A United Nations court later increased Karadzic’s term to life in prison in 2019.
Dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia” Mladic and Karadzic are accused of taking part during the war that claimed the lives of about 100,000 people.