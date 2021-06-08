Europe

UN Court to Rule on Bosnia War Crimes Appeal

By VOA News
June 08, 2021 04:28 AM
This handout picture released by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals shows Bosnian Serb ex-general Ratko Mladic
This handout picture released by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals shows Bosnian Serb ex-general Ratko Mladic as he arrives at The Hague where he is appealing his conviction, on Aug. 25, 2020.

U.N. judges are set to rule Tuesday on former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s appeal of his 2017 conviction for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. 

Mladic, 78, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of leading the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, and of terror and unlawful attacks against civilians in Sarajevo during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. Mladic maintains his innocence.  

His lawyers argued that his conviction was based on what they say were legal and factual mistakes, and that he should be acquitted or re-tried because others were responsible for atrocities.  

Prosecutors have also appealed Mladic’s acquittal on another genocide charge related to the conflict.  

In 2016, Mladic’s political chief Radovan Karadzic was found guilty of similar charges and sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for masterminding atrocities by Bosnian Serb forces. A United Nations court later increased Karadzic’s term to life in prison in 2019.

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic enters the court room of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Karadzic Appeals Sentence, Gets More Time in Prison
A United Nations court has increased the sentence to life in prison for convicted Bosnian Serb war criminal Radovan Karadzic, after hearing his appeal of the original sentence.Karadzic, 73, was in court in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday appealing his original sentence of 40 years for organizing mass killings in the Bosnian War, which lasted from 1992 to 1995. He was also appealing his 2016 convictions of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, for ordering the July 1995 mass killing of 8…

Dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia” Mladic and Karadzic are accused of taking part during the war that claimed the lives of about 100,000 people.  

