Europe

US Considers Belarus Sanctions

By VOA News
September 09, 2020 05:34 AM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, greets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 1, 2020.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, greets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 1, 2020.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday the United States is deeply concerned about attempts by the government of Belarus to forcibly expel opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova. The top U.S. diplomat said the United States and other countries are considering bringing sanctions in response to recent events in Belarus. 

“We commend the courage of Ms. Kalesnikava and of the Belarusian people in peacefully asserting their right to pick their leaders in free and fair elections in the face of unjustified violence and repression by the Belarusian authorities, which included brazen beatings of peaceful marchers in broad daylight and hundreds of detentions (on) September 6, as well as increasing reports of abductions,” Pompeo said in a statement. 

He said the potential sanctions would be aimed at promoting “accountability for those involved in human rights abuses and repression in Belarus.” 

Kolesnikova was detained Monday along with two other opposition movement members, Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, and on Tuesday they were driven to the border between Belarus and Ukraine where Kolesnikova tore up her passport and was held on the Belarusian side.

FILE - Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, gestures during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 30, 2020.

Rodnenkov and Kravtsov did cross into Ukraine. 

“She was shouting that she won’t go anywhere,” Rodnenkov said at a news conference in Kyiv. “Sitting in the car, she saw her passport on a front seat and tore it into many small fragments, crumpled them and threw them out of the window. After that, she opened the back door and walked back to the Belarusian border.” 

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement expressing his concern about “the repeated use of force against peaceful protesters, as well as reported pressures on opposition civil society activists.” 

Thousands of people have taken part in five weeks of protests following the August 9 election in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner, but opposition parties, the United States and European Union allege was rigged. 

More than 7,000 protesters have been arrested, and widespread evidence of abuse and torture has been reported in the month of protests. At least four people are reported to have died during the demonstrations. 

Related Stories

A man looks at Telegram channel NEXTA Live on his smartphone in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Telegram…
Europe
Polish-Based Blogger Becomes Driving Force in Belarusian Protests
Nexta, created by a Belarusian, has grown in popularity, first and foremost among Belarusians seeking uncensored information in a country where the state-run media usually serve only as a mouthpiece for the government
Default Author Profile
By Daria Yurieva
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 01:43 AM
Politician and representative of the Coordination Council for members of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova attends a…
Europe
Belarus Border Officials Say Opposition Figure Detained While Trying to Enter Ukraine
Maria Kolesnikova was the last of three women left inside Belarus who came together in the opposition coordination council to try to defeat President Lukashenko
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 05:54 AM
People take cover from rain under umbrellas during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sept.r 6, 2020.
Europe
Large Protests Against Belarus’ Lukashenko Persist
Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday across Belarus calling for Lukashenko to resign
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 06:17 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Polish-Based Blogger Becomes Driving Force in Belarusian Protests

A man looks at Telegram channel NEXTA Live on his smartphone in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Telegram…
VOA News on Iran

Iran State TV: British-Iranian Aid Worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe Faces New Charge

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen at her parent's home, in Tehran, Iran, March 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hundreds of Migrants Call for Freedom at Camp on Gran Canaria

People wearing face masks walk along a boulevard in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Spanish authorities have…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite Strict Lockdown, Spain Sees Sharp COVID-19 Spike

Teachers and auxiliary staff take COVID-19 tests in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Thousands of Spanish teachers and…
Europe

Exiled Belarus Opposition Leader Pleads for 'Help Now'

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya attend a news conference in…