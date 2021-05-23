US, EU Assails Belarus Over Diversion of Plane, Detention of Journalist

The United States and European governments accused Belarus on Sunday of engaging in an act of state terrorism after it forced a commercial jetliner, flight FR4978, to make an emergency landing in Minsk after a bomb threat and then arrested an opposition blogger critical of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

They called on Lukashenko’s government to immediately release Roman Pratasevich, a 26-year-old blogger exiled in Poland.

Pratasevich, a former editor of the influential Telegram channels Nexta and Nexta Live, was detained by police after his Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted over Belarusian airspace when the Minsk government said Lukashenko ordered his military to scramble a Mig-29 fighter to escort the plane.

“I’m facing the death penalty here,” a trembling Pratasevich was reported to tell a fellow passenger before Belarusian police led him away.

The Minsk government has accused Pratasevich of terrorism and provoking riots after the Nexta channels became one of the main conduits for organizing last year’s anti-Lukashenko protests over election fraud.

Lukashenko won his sixth term in the August election claiming 80% of the votes, although many in the country accused him of widespread corruption.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. “strongly condemns the forced diversion of a flight between two EU member states and the subsequent removal and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich in Minsk. We demand his immediate release,” Blinken said in a statement.

“This shocking act perpetrated by the Lukashenka regime endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including U.S. citizens,” Blinken added.

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said in a joint statement with his counterparts from seven European parliamentary panels denouncing the forced landing as “an act of piracy.”

The statements call for a ban on all flights over Belarus, including to and from the country, and for NATO and EU states to impose sanctions on the country and suspend Belarus’ “ability to use Interpol.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the Irish passenger jet had been “hijacked” and accused Lukashenko of a “reprehensible act of state terrorism.” Morawiecki said he would demand new sanctions against Belarus at a European Council meeting on Monday.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “We are coordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote, “Unprecedented event! The regime is behind the abhorrent action. I demand to free Roman Protasevich urgently!”

Protasevich was flying from Athens to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, when the plane was diverted to Minsk.

A supporter of Raman Pratasevich holding a placard reading 'I am/we are Roman Protasevich' waits for the arrival of a Ryanair flight after it was diverted to Belarus, at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, May 23, 2021.

Ryanair said in a statement that the flight crew of the diverted aircraft was notified by air traffic controllers in Belarus of “a potential security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk.”

The airline said “passengers were offloaded while security checks were completed by local authorities. Nothing untoward was found and authorities cleared the aircraft to depart together with passengers and crew” after about five hours on the ground in Minsk. The airline said nothing about Protasevich’s arrest.

Miguel Berger, the German Foreign Ministry state secretary, demanded “an immediate explanation by the government of Belarus on the diversion of a Ryanair flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences.”

Protasevich had been in Athens covering a visit by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former Belarusian presidential candidate who has declared herself the country’s leader-in-exile due to widespread fraud during last year’s elections. She called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the Sunday incident and the diversion of the Ryanair jet to Minsk.

She wrote that Lukashenko’s “regime endangered the lives of passengers onboard the plane. From now — no one flying over Belarus — can be secure. International reaction needed!”