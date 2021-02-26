Europe

US, EU Reaffirm Crimea Belongs to Ukraine

By VOA News
February 26, 2021 08:04 AM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington, Feb. 4, 2021.
FILE - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington.

On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the Russian invasion and seizure of Crimea, the United States and European Union have reaffirmed their positions that Crimea belongs to Ukraine.
 
“Russia’s invasion and seizure of Crimea” is “a brazen affront to the modern international order,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “We affirm this basic truth: Crimea is Ukraine,” Blinken said.
 
The U.S. “does not, and will never, recognize Russia’s purported annexation of Crimea,” the statement added.
 
The United States is repeating its call for Russia to immediately end its occupation of Crimea, to release all Ukrainian political prisoners, and return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine.  The U.S. is also calling on Russia to end its “aggression” in eastern Ukraine.
 

Map of Crimea, showing Kerch Strait

Until Russia reverses its course regarding Ukraine and Crimea, U.S. sanctions on the country will remain in place, Blinken said.
 
In his capacity as the president of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reiterated EU’s condemnation of the annexation of Crimea, which it says constitutes a violation of international law.
 
The Council reaffirms its “unequivocal and unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” Maas said in a statement.  
    
The statement calls on Russia “to fully comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights standards, including by granting unimpeded access to regional and international human rights monitoring mechanisms, as well as non-governmental human rights organisations, to Crimea and Sevastopol.”
 
On February 27, 2014, masked Russian troops moved in and captured strategic locations in Crimea, as well as Crimean institutions, including the Supreme Council or Crimean Parliament. The council of ministers was dissolved and a new pro-Russian prime minister installed. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this handout photo released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 13, 2020.
Europe
Zelenskiy Declares Feb. 26 Memorial Day to Mark Russia's Seizure of Crimea
Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops and staging a referendum deemed illegitimate by at least 100 countries
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 01:32 PM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin takes a question from a reporter after announcing the threat of sanctions on Turkey in the…
USA
US Issues Fresh Sanctions Over Ukraine's Crimea - Treasury Website
Measure blocks assets under United States control and prohibits US individuals and businesses from conducting any transactions with those targeted
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 02:01 PM
FILE - An employee of Crimean Tatar ATR TV walks in a studio in Simferopol, Crimea, March 31, 2015. Following Crimea's annexation by Russia in March of 2014, ATR lost its license and resumed broadcasting from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in June of 2015.
Press Freedom
Ukraine-Based Crimean Tatar TV Channel Blames Lack of State Funding for Imminent Closure
ATR hasn't received $2 million that Ukraine’s government allocated for the channel in this year's state budget, a statement by the channel said on Feb. 10
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 01:04 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

US, EU Reaffirm Crimea Belongs to Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington, Feb. 4, 2021.
Europe

Kremlin Critic Navalny Transferred to Prison Outside Moscow

In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader…
VOA News on China

China's Detention of Irish Businessman Spotlights Global Issue

In this Jan. 27, 2020, photo, members of a group of foreign tourists wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk…
COVID-19 Pandemic

French Prime Minister: 20 Regions Under 'Reinforced Surveillance' for COVID-19

People, wearing protective masks, walk in the Montorgueil street in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Governments Resist Public Clamor for Easing of Pandemic Lockdown

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 file photo, a man rests on his broom as he stands next to shards of glass and smashed…