Europe

US Rapper A$AP Rocky to Testify in Assault Trial

By Reuters
July 31, 2019 08:58 PM
FILE - A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith, not pictured, during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 23, 2014.
FILE - A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith, not pictured, during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 23, 2014.

STOCKHOLM - U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky is expected to give testimony in a Swedish court Thursday on the second day of his assault trial after he and two of his entourage were accused of punching and kicking a teenager.

The 30-year-old performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm on the first day of the trial Tuesday. His lawyer told the court he acted in self-defense.

Mayers was detained July 3 in connection with a brawl outside a hamburger restaurant in Stockholm June 30 and later charged with assault.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Daniel Suneson showed video from security cameras and witnesses’ mobile phones and said following an altercation Mayers threw 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari to the ground, after which he and two of his entourage kicked and punched him.

The prosecutor said a bottle was used to hit Jafari, who suffered cuts and bruises.

Jafari told the court he was pushed and grabbed by the neck by Mayers’ bodyguard outside the restaurant and followed the rapper’s group to get back his headphones. He said he was then hit on the head with a bottle and kicked and punched while on the ground.

If convicted, the accused could face up to two years in jail.

FILE - Posters asking for A$AP Rocky to be freed line the wall across from the jail where the American rapper is being held on charges of assault in Stockholm, Sweden, July 25, 2019.

The case has drawn huge media attention, forcing the trial to be moved to a secure courtroom.

Celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Rod Stewart, have leaped to Mayers’ defense and U.S. President Donald Trump asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to help free Mayers.

Sweden’s judiciary is independent of the political system, and Lofven has said he will not influence the rapper’s case.

Mayers, best known for his song “Praise the Lord,” was in Stockholm for a concert. He has canceled several shows across Europe because of his detention.

The trial could run into a third day Friday. The verdict is expected at a later date.

Related Stories

This court sketch created on July 30, 2019 shows US rapper A$AP Rocky (middle row, in green shirt) during his trial at the district court in Stockholm. The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3, 2019 along with…
USA
US Presidential Envoy Sent to Sweden for A$AP Rocky's Trial
American rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to assault a month after a Stockholm street fight that became a topic of US-Swedish diplomacy
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 30, 2019
This court sketch created on July 30, 2019 shows US rapper A$AP Rocky (middle row, in green shirt) during his trial at the district court in Stockholm. The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3, 2019 along with…
Europe
US Rapper A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Swedish Assault Case
Rapper A$AP Rocky was detained on July 3 in connection with a street brawl in Stockholm in the early hours of June 30, and later charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 30, 2019
Photo combination created on July 25, 2019 shows rapper ASAP Rocky (L) in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2016, Swedish PM Stefan Lofven (C) in Paris on June 24, 2019 and US President Donald Trump (R) at the White House in Washington, DC., July 24, 2019.
USA
Sweden Resists Trump's Pressure to Free American Rapper A$AP Rocky
Responding to President Trump, the Swedish ambassador says her country's government is not allowed to interfere in judicial proceedings
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
July 26, 2019
FILE - Members of the entourage of US rapper Rakim Mayers, known by his stage name Asap Rocky, leave a courtroom after a hearing in his trial over a street brawl on July 5, 2019 in Stockholm.
Europe
Swedish Court Documents Give Details on Rapper A$AP Rocky Case
Prosecutors say the victim was punched and kicked while on the ground and attacked with a bottle
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 26, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters