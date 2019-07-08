Europe

Vatican Lifts Envoy's Immunity over Sex Assault Claims: France

By Agence France-Presse
July 8, 2019 01:09 PM
Pope Francis prays at the opening of a sex abuse prevention summit, at the Vatican, Feb. 21, 2019.

PARIS - The Vatican has lifted the diplomatic immunity of its Paris envoy under investigation for alleged sexual assault, the French foreign ministry said Monday.

Luigi Ventura, 74, faces four complaints of sexual abuse -- including that he molested a junior official at the Paris town hall. French prosecutors in March asked the Vatican to lift his immunity.

A spokesman said the foreign ministry "received confirmation from the Holy See that it had waived (Ventura's) immunity" in a letter that arrived late last week.

In February, French prosecutors revealed they were investigating the Italian-born archbishop over an incident at the town hall during a New Year's address by Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

During the ceremony, a city employee had their backside repeatedly groped, with the town hall filing a complaint on January 24. An investigation was opened the next day.

Two other people have since come forward and related incidents involving "similar gestures, hands on buttocks or thighs", which allegedly took place last year.

There was also a complaint filed in Ottawa by a man who made similar allegations about an incident in 2008 while Ventura was serving in Canada.

The papal nuncio -- the term for a Vatican ambassador -- spoke to the police in early April, with judicial sources saying it was "at his request". They gave no further details.

A career diplomat with the Vatican, Ventura has held the position in Paris since 2009.

He also served in Brazil, Bolivia and Britain before being appointed papal nuncio to Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Niger, Chile and then Canada.

The case emerged as the Catholic Church struggles with a major crisis following the emergence of a wave of allegations detailing decades of sexual assault and abuse by clerics, mostly involving minors.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Pope Francis makes the sign of the cross during his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, May 8, 2019.
Europe
Pope Introduces New Sex Abuse Reporting Rules
Pope Francis introduced new guidelines Thursday governing the reporting and investigation of clerical sexual abuse, in an apparent response to victims who have long called on the pontiff to address the crisis. The guidelines, laid out in an experimental law, take effect on June 1 and will be re-examined following a three-year trial period. All 415,000 Catholic priests and 660,000 nuns will be required to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
May 09, 2019
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Vatican, Feb. 24, 2019.
Europe
Pope's Sex Abuse Summit: What It Did and Didn't Do
Pope Francis' summit on preventing sexual abuse was never going to meet the expectations placed on it by victims groups, the media and ordinary Catholics outraged over a scandal that has harmed so many and compromised the church's moral authority so much. Indeed, no sweeping new law was announced to punish bishops who cover up abuse. No files were released or global reporting requirement endorsed requiring priestly rapists to be reported to police. In his final…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse