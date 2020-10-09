World Food Program Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

The World Food Program (WFP) has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat the threat of hunger.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairperson of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the WFP was awarded the prize “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

The peace prize is the sixth Nobel given this week. Each comes with a $1.1 million cash award and a gold medal.

An American poet won the Nobel Prize in literature for an “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

The prize in chemistry was awarded to two scientists for developing a method of gene editing.

Three scientists won the physics prize Wednesday for their discoveries related to black holes.

Three scientists also shared the medicine prize for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.

The related prize in Economic Sciences will be awarded Monday.